Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools.

Amidst the rapid growth of illegal smartphone and other electronics imports, experts are drawing attention to the potential of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) system as an effective tool to counter the "gray" electronics market, particularly smartphones, tablets, and other mobile gadgets, UNN writes.

CEIR is a system that tracks IMEI of mobile devices and plays a crucial role in combating the spread of the "black" market and ensuring the legality of smartphone sales. note American electronics market researchers.

In simple terms, if a mobile device has an unregistered or modified IMEI code, mobile operators can refuse to service it. In several countries, the CEIR system allows detecting such devices, including those imported bypassing customs control or sold without paying taxes.

Ukraine is currently facing a critical situation in the electronics market, where a significant share is occupied by the so-called "gray" imports. According to estimates by the American Chamber of Commerce, the state budget losses from the shadow turnover of only some smartphone models reach 5.5 billion UAH. The European Business Association reported that official representatives of Apple in Ukraine in 2023 cited disappointing statistics: the share of the shadow market for smartphones of this brand increased from 60% in 2021 to 71% in 2023. A similar situation was observed for other trademarks.

More than 5,000 Apple gadgets are smuggled into Ukraine every day - the state loses billions

In this context, the full implementation of the CEIR system and its integration with Ukrainian registers and information databases can become an effective tool for controlling the circulation of equipment. This will reduce the number of illegally imported devices, strengthen consumer protection, increase budget revenues, and prevent the reuse of stolen phones, which will strengthen the security of the telecom market.

Potential changes are also supported by the main stakeholders of the telecommunications market.

"Currently, the legislation does not provide for the participation of electronic communications operators in the issue of gray imports of devices. This is a systemic issue that requires comprehensive regulation at the state level - from customs, fiscal, and law enforcement agencies," the press service of lifecell Ukraine said.

Let us remind you

In Ukraine, the search base of mobile phones, which is constantly updated, operates on the platform of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. To check the device, users need to enter the IMEI code - this allows to find out whether the phone is wanted. You can find out the IMEI by dialing *#06# on your phone, in the settings or on the device's body. At the same time, according to experts, this is not enough for an effective fight against the "gray" market. Technical solutions should be part of a broader strategy that includes systemic anti-corruption measures, increased import control, and customs reform. It is through the weaknesses in customs regulation that a large number of devices enter the Ukrainian market, which are imported without paying taxes or without official confirmation of origin. As a result, the state is underfunded by billions of hryvnias, and consumers risk buying goods with questionable or illegal status.