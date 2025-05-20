More than 5,000 Apple gadgets are smuggled into Ukraine every day - the state loses billions

$41.580.08
46.860.41
ukenru
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 12990 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
02:05 PM • 31999 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
12:52 PM • 86194 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
12:13 PM • 40551 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 84738 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 51517 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 173417 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 94603 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 156566 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 110248 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2.9m/s
74%
745mm
Popular news

Rutte on Trump's role in resolving the Russian war against Ukraine: he basically broke the deadlock

May 20, 09:43 AM • 14326 views

Warm weather with an "ideal" temperature is expected in Ukraine - Didenko

May 20, 09:58 AM • 7066 views

Belgium plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine ahead of schedule and is considering participating in a peacekeeping mission

12:03 PM • 10914 views

The EU has revealed the contents of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia

12:57 PM • 22253 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 40192 views
Publications

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 40623 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

12:52 PM • 86194 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

11:15 AM • 84738 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 173417 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 149285 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Fiala

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Spain

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 110127 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 78231 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 74796 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 158146 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 160373 views
Actual

The Washington Post

F-16 Fighting Falcon

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Telegram

Shahed-136

More than 5,000 Apple gadgets are smuggled into Ukraine every day - the state loses billions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1168 views

According to journalist Plinsky, 5,440 Apple gadgets are smuggled into Ukraine every day. Due to non-payment of VAT, the state lost UAH 1.8 billion in the first quarter of 2025 alone.

More than 5,000 Apple gadgets are smuggled into Ukraine every day - the state loses billions

Ukraine loses millions of hryvnias in taxes every day due to the massive import of smuggled Apple equipment. This was reported by investigative journalist Andriy Plinsky in his Telegram channel, referring to his own calculations and statistics, writes UNN.

"5,440 Apple gadgets cross the border of Ukraine every day by smuggling, and with the taxes lost on this, it would be possible to buy 1,000 FPV drones every day," – noted Plinsky in his public message.

According to him, the customs systematically ignores the problem of illegal imports, instead demonstrating formal reports on the allegedly effective fight against smuggling. According to the data provided by the journalist, in the first quarter of 2025, only 47,869 iPhones were officially imported into Ukraine. At the same time, mobile operators registered 250,166 new devices. This means that more than 202,000 smartphones were imported without paying taxes, which is 80.9% of smuggling.

Plinsky also cites the total figure: the Apple equipment market in January-March 2025 amounted to UAH 11.2 billion, of which about UAH 9 billion is in the "shadows". At the same time, the state lost at least UAH 1.8 billion due to non-payment of VAT alone.

Plinsky claims that customs officers not only know about the situation, but also actually control illegal flows, because the customs cannot fail to notice the daily transportation of more than 5,000 Apple devices across the border.

"Customs officers discovered as many as 107 units of Apple equipment in three months of 2025 out of 489,719 pieces imported by smuggling. I think this is a success worth noting. The efficiency of Rykov's department on Apple was 0.022%," the journalist emphasizes.

Regarding the sale of goods, the journalist notes that inside the country, the smuggling baton is taken over by unscrupulous sellers who sell thousands of Apple gadgets every day without paying taxes and without issuing fiscal receipts.  

The journalist soon announced a series of publications dedicated to systemic smuggling and the inaction of the State Customs Service.

Let us remind you

Ukrainian consumers are paying more and more attention to the origin of equipment, in particular, paying attention to its official status, quality and warranty service. Despite this, the growth of "gray" imports remains an urgent problem: a significant part of the equipment enters the market without proper certification, supporting documents and tax deductions. Some buyers consciously choose cheaper alternatives, not always thinking about the possible consequences.

Buying equipment through dubious networks that work with unofficial suppliers, consumers expose themselves to the risk of problematic operation of their dream gadgets. Such devices often do not have proper certification, warranty service, and some settings or functions may be completely blocked.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
Ukraine
Apple Inc.
Brent
$65.63
Bitcoin
$105,215.30
S&P 500
$5,947.08
Tesla
$350.78
Газ TTF
$36.88
Золото
$3,281.85
Ethereum
$2,481.69