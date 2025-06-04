$41.640.02
To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert
Exclusive
11:35 AM • 6300 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
10:14 AM • 18973 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
09:02 AM • 28871 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
08:02 AM • 31494 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
June 4, 06:24 AM • 72770 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Exclusive
June 4, 05:30 AM • 38053 views

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM • 42188 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

June 3, 06:15 PM • 57366 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 43411 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 246020 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Publications
Exclusives
In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4564 views

In the Netherlands, baboons took possession of a phone dropped by a woman and took selfies. Employees returned the damaged gadget with funny videos to the owner.

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

In a Dutch zoo, a woman accidentally dropped her phone into a baboon enclosure. The animals quickly got their bearings, mastered the functionality, and took selfies with someone else's gadget. This was reported by UNN with reference to SkyNews.

Details

According to the publication, employees returned the smartphone to the owner "completely destroyed" and with "seven videos" taken by the monkeys.

And seven funny action videos have already spread across the network. In the video, baboons look at themselves on the display of someone else's smartphone, tease and mock each other.

Let us remind you

Earlier, British scientists managed to film "gatherings" of wild chimpanzees in West Africa, who gathered as a company to enjoy alcoholic fruits of the breadfruit tree and "get high". Primates gathered in a company and shared delicacies in the same way as people do, arranging feasts.

People's Deputy Kuzminykh, suspected of corruption, saw a conspiracy in the geolocation on the journalist's phone03.06.25, 20:59 • 3570 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

UNN Lite
