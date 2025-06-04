In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

In a Dutch zoo, a woman accidentally dropped her phone into a baboon enclosure. The animals quickly got their bearings, mastered the functionality, and took selfies with someone else's gadget. This was reported by UNN with reference to SkyNews.

Details

According to the publication, employees returned the smartphone to the owner "completely destroyed" and with "seven videos" taken by the monkeys.

And seven funny action videos have already spread across the network. In the video, baboons look at themselves on the display of someone else's smartphone, tease and mock each other.

Let us remind you

Earlier, British scientists managed to film "gatherings" of wild chimpanzees in West Africa, who gathered as a company to enjoy alcoholic fruits of the breadfruit tree and "get high". Primates gathered in a company and shared delicacies in the same way as people do, arranging feasts.

