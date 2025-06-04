$41.640.02
Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"
Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

752mm
Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible
Ukrainian intelligence gained access to critical data from a Russian strategic aviation manufacturer

As a result of the cyberattack, strategic information, official correspondence, personnel data, and procurement information were obtained. An owl with an airplane was placed on the KB website.

Ukrainian intelligence gained access to critical data from a Russian strategic aviation manufacturer

Cyber experts of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked the resources of the Tupolev Design Bureau, a leading Russian aircraft manufacturer. As a result of the cyberattack, it was possible to obtain extremely important information of a strategic level, in particular, official correspondence of the company's management, personal data of personnel, addresses of residence, resumes of engineers and designers, official data on purchases. This is reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

As a result of the cyberattack, it was possible to obtain extremely important information of a strategic level. In particular, we are talking about official correspondence of the company's management, personal data of the design bureau's personnel, addresses of residence, resumes of engineers and designers, official data on purchases, minutes of closed meetings, etc.

- the source said.

As the source in intelligence noted, the cyber corps of the HUR has been monitoring the document flow of the Tupolev Design Bureau for a long time, and finally managed to gain access to critical data of the Design Bureau with a volume of more than 4.4 GB. As a symbolic summary of the operation, Ukrainian cyber experts "hacked" Tupolev's official online resource, on which they published an owl holding a Russian plane in its claws as the main one.

The importance of the data obtained cannot be overestimated. Now there is practically nothing secret in the activities of the Tupolev Design Bureau for Ukrainian intelligence, in particular, we have obtained comprehensive information about the persons directly involved in the maintenance of Russian strategic aviation. The result will obviously be noticeable both on the ground and in the sky

- adds the interlocutor.

He also reminded that since 2022, Tupolev Design Bureau, the manufacturer of Russian strategic aviation, has been under international sanctions as a company directly involved in the implementation of Russia's large-scale aggression against Ukraine.

Let us remind you

The central bank of the aggressor state of Russia plans to introduce the so-called "digital ruble" - an electronic code of domestic currency created by Kremlin financiers. According to the HUR, the Kremlin regime will be able to block citizens' accounts without a court decision and automatically debit taxes and fines from them.

