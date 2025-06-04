Ukrainian intelligence gained access to critical data from a Russian strategic aviation manufacturer

Cyber experts of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked the resources of the Tupolev Design Bureau, a leading Russian aircraft manufacturer. As a result of the cyberattack, it was possible to obtain extremely important information of a strategic level, in particular, official correspondence of the company's management, personal data of personnel, addresses of residence, resumes of engineers and designers, official data on purchases. This is reported by UNN with reference to sources.

Details

As a result of the cyberattack, it was possible to obtain extremely important information of a strategic level. In particular, we are talking about official correspondence of the company's management, personal data of the design bureau's personnel, addresses of residence, resumes of engineers and designers, official data on purchases, minutes of closed meetings, etc. - the source said.

As the source in intelligence noted, the cyber corps of the HUR has been monitoring the document flow of the Tupolev Design Bureau for a long time, and finally managed to gain access to critical data of the Design Bureau with a volume of more than 4.4 GB. As a symbolic summary of the operation, Ukrainian cyber experts "hacked" Tupolev's official online resource, on which they published an owl holding a Russian plane in its claws as the main one.

The importance of the data obtained cannot be overestimated. Now there is practically nothing secret in the activities of the Tupolev Design Bureau for Ukrainian intelligence, in particular, we have obtained comprehensive information about the persons directly involved in the maintenance of Russian strategic aviation. The result will obviously be noticeable both on the ground and in the sky - adds the interlocutor.

He also reminded that since 2022, Tupolev Design Bureau, the manufacturer of Russian strategic aviation, has been under international sanctions as a company directly involved in the implementation of Russia's large-scale aggression against Ukraine.

Let us remind you

