Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

07:52 AM • 3832 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3832 views

James Cameron is adapting Joe Abercrombie's novel "The Devils", postponing work on "Avatar 4". The book tells about Diaz's brother and his mission among demons.

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

Director James Cameron is finishing work on the third "Avatar" and is already planning his next creative work. Together with writer Joe Abercrombie, he is adapting the new novel "Devils" - a dark story about demons and monsters in a fantasy world.

This is written by UNN with reference to Gizmodo.

Details

James Cameron is temporarily putting aside the blue-skinned Navi to plunge into hell. His company Lightstorm has acquired the rights to film Joe Abercrombie's new book "Devils", and the director has already announced that he will write the script together with the author.

How would I describe "Devils"? A sharply witty adventure horror story? An epic battle between good and evil, but most of the time you can't tell what's what?... This is Joe Abercrombie at his best

- Cameron wrote on social networks.

Cameron spoke about his love for Abercrombie's work before admitting that he would write the script with the author.

I look forward to the writing process with him, although I'm sure this adaptation will practically write itself, because Joe writes very visually, almost in scenes, and with a very cinematic structure

- Cameron said.

The book tells the story of brother Diaz, who finds himself in the very heart of darkness, receiving a seemingly honorable task. But his "flock" are demons, witches and monsters, and the mission itself requires extreme measures and a lot of blood.

Work on the 4th part of "Avatar" will be postponed Although the third part of "Avatar" - "Fire and Ashes" - will be released on December 19, 2025, the fourth film is scheduled only for 2029.

This, as the publication notes, gives Cameron time for a new project.

Whether he will shoot it himself is not yet known, but he definitely has a desire to "dive into hell".

It will be a new joyful challenge for me - to bring these unforgettable characters to life

- he summed up.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that Disney showed the first frames of the film "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" to exhibitors at CinemaCon, presented by James Cameron in a video segment. Cameron said that he is finishing work on the film in New Zealand, but was happy to share "a look at increasing the emotionality of the heart and soul". 

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

CultureUNN Lite
New Zealand
