The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced a proposal to extend EU protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war, UNN reports.

Today, we are proposing to extend EU protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war. We also support Ukrainians in their choice and pave the way for their safe return home - said the head of the European Commission.

According to her, the EU will continue to cooperate with member states to provide the necessary assistance.

As much as needed - von der Leyen summarized.

A message on the official page of the European Commission in X states that temporary protection for Ukrainians is proposed to be extended for another year.

"Safety and stability remain unattainable for many Ukrainians. We propose to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war in the EU until March 2027," the statement said.

There are currently about 4 million 300 thousand Ukrainians living in the EU, most of them in Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic. According to the current temporary protection program, these people have the right to live and work in the countries of the bloc. The program has already been extended several times, and now a decision has been made to extend it for another 12 months – until March 2027.

In June 2024, the EU Council decided to extend temporary protection until March 4, 2026 for Ukrainians who fled the war.