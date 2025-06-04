$41.640.02
The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10286 views

Ursula von der Leyen announced a proposal to extend EU protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war. Approximately 4.3 million Ukrainians reside in the EU, most of whom are in Poland, Germany, and the Czech Republic.

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced a proposal to extend EU protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war, UNN reports.

Today, we are proposing to extend EU protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war. We also support Ukrainians in their choice and pave the way for their safe return home

- said the head of the European Commission.

According to her, the EU will continue to cooperate with member states to provide the necessary assistance.

As much as needed

- von der Leyen summarized.

The EU is working on a new plan to return Ukrainians home after the war: details04.06.25, 14:31 • 2998 views

A message on the official page of the European Commission in X states that temporary protection for Ukrainians is proposed to be extended for another year.

"Safety and stability remain unattainable for many Ukrainians. We propose to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war in the EU until March 2027," the statement said.

Let's add

There are currently about 4 million 300 thousand Ukrainians living in the EU, most of them in Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic. According to the current temporary protection program, these people have the right to live and work in the countries of the bloc. The program has already been extended several times, and now a decision has been made to extend it for another 12 months – until March 2027.

Let us remind you

In June 2024, the EU Council decided to extend temporary protection until March 4, 2026 for Ukrainians who fled the war.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarNews of the WorldOur people abroad
European Commission
European Union
Czech Republic
Germany
Ursula von der Leyen
Poland
