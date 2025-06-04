$41.640.02
After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.
02:27 PM • 4278 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
02:12 PM • 12630 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

01:08 PM • 16493 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
01:05 PM • 19518 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

12:45 PM • 17389 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
11:35 AM • 19933 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
10:14 AM • 29976 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
June 4, 09:02 AM • 35554 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
June 4, 08:02 AM • 36655 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
June 4, 06:24 AM • 89849 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3838 views

Legal representatives of children deported to the Russian Federation will receive a payment of 50,000 hryvnias. The State Service for Children's Affairs will transfer the funds after the child's return.

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to pay 50,000 hryvnias to the legal representatives of children who were abducted to Russia and are going to be returned. This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Taras Melnychuk reported in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

The State Service for Children's Affairs transfers budget funds to ensure the implementation of measures to return children deported or forcibly displaced as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, to the legal representative of the child by paying a one-time allowance in the amount of 50,000 hryvnias for each child after their return

 - Melnychuk noted.

Let us remind you

The Kremlin stubbornly denies the systematic abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia, as evidenced by the meeting of delegations of the two countries in Istanbul on June 2.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Ukrainian delegation handed over to the Russians a list of hundreds of deported children who need to be returned. Russia must do this to show its readiness for a peaceful settlement, said the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

Later, the Russian side published a list of 339 Ukrainian children who were allegedly "rescued" from the combat zone. At the same time, Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation in the negotiations in Istanbul, denied the facts of the abduction of children, accusing the Ukrainian authorities of "a show for Europeans".

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

SocietyWarEconomy
Rustem Umerov
Verkhovna Rada
Istanbul
Ukraine
