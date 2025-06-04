After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to pay 50,000 hryvnias to the legal representatives of children who were abducted to Russia and are going to be returned. This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Taras Melnychuk reported in his Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

The State Service for Children's Affairs transfers budget funds to ensure the implementation of measures to return children deported or forcibly displaced as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, to the legal representative of the child by paying a one-time allowance in the amount of 50,000 hryvnias for each child after their return - Melnychuk noted.

Let us remind you

The Kremlin stubbornly denies the systematic abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia, as evidenced by the meeting of delegations of the two countries in Istanbul on June 2.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Ukrainian delegation handed over to the Russians a list of hundreds of deported children who need to be returned. Russia must do this to show its readiness for a peaceful settlement, said the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

Later, the Russian side published a list of 339 Ukrainian children who were allegedly "rescued" from the combat zone. At the same time, Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation in the negotiations in Istanbul, denied the facts of the abduction of children, accusing the Ukrainian authorities of "a show for Europeans".