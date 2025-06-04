$41.640.02
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

17-year-old TikTok star was killed in Pakistan after "rejections" of man

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4082 views

17-year-old TikTok star Sanu Youssef was shot dead in Islamabad. A 22-year-old man who repeatedly tried to contact her was arrested within 20 hours.

17-year-old TikTok star was killed in Pakistan after "rejections" of man

In the capital of Pakistan, Islamabad, 17-year-old TikTok star Sana Yousaf was shot dead by a man who repeatedly tried to contact her. This was reported by UNN with reference to CBS News.

Details

According to the police, Sana Yousaf, who had more than a million followers on social media, was killed at her home on Monday evening. The suspect, a 22-year-old man, has been arrested. Police said he spent several hours wandering near her house.

"It was a case of repeated rejections. The guy tried to contact her again and again," Islamabad Police Chief Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said during a press conference.

He added: "It was a brutal and cold-blooded murder."

According to the Inspector General of Islamabad, the suspect in the murder of Yousaf was arrested within 20 hours.

Supplement

Sana Yousaf was popular on TikTok, where she posted lip-syncing videos, skincare tips, and promoted cosmetic products. In her last video, posted hours before her death, she cut a cake to celebrate her birthday.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
TikTok
Islamabad
Pakistan
