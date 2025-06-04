17-year-old TikTok star was killed in Pakistan after "rejections" of man

In the capital of Pakistan, Islamabad, 17-year-old TikTok star Sana Yousaf was shot dead by a man who repeatedly tried to contact her. This was reported by UNN with reference to CBS News.

According to the police, Sana Yousaf, who had more than a million followers on social media, was killed at her home on Monday evening. The suspect, a 22-year-old man, has been arrested. Police said he spent several hours wandering near her house.

"It was a case of repeated rejections. The guy tried to contact her again and again," Islamabad Police Chief Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said during a press conference.

He added: "It was a brutal and cold-blooded murder."

According to the Inspector General of Islamabad, the suspect in the murder of Yousaf was arrested within 20 hours.

Sana Yousaf was popular on TikTok, where she posted lip-syncing videos, skincare tips, and promoted cosmetic products. In her last video, posted hours before her death, she cut a cake to celebrate her birthday.