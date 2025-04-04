Thomas B. , a 54-year-old BND worker, was found dead in his apartment in Islamabad after two days of absence. Traces of blood were
found on the body, although the official cause of death has not yet been determined.
At a garment factory in Karachi, a security guard wounded two Chinese citizens, one of them in serious condition. The incident
follows a series of attacks on Chinese citizens in Pakistan, which has caused concern in Beijing.
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was sentenced to 10 years in prison for disclosing state secrets. This happened a few
days before the election.