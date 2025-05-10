$41.510.00
Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting
05:58 AM • 8494 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 26873 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 51426 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 43058 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 62191 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 69538 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 62514 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65503 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 69712 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 123596 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

If India stops, "then we will too" - Pakistani Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 996 views

Pakistan's Foreign Minister has said that Islamabad will reciprocate if India stops escalatory actions. This comes after a new round of military operations between the countries.

If India stops, "then we will too" - Pakistani Foreign Minister

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Saturday that if India stops its escalation actions, Islamabad will too. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

If there is even a drop of common sense, India will stop, and if they stop, so will we. We sincerely want peace without the hegemony of any one country 

– said the minister during a conversation with a local TV channel.

His comments came after India and Pakistan launched a new round of military operations against each other on Saturday and accused each other of escalating the conflict.

Context

The week-long standoff between India and Pakistan escalated further on Saturday when Islamabad launched a military operation in response to what it called Indian strikes on its military bases overnight.

The nuclear-armed neighbors are now in their largest military conflict in decades, even as the international community calls for calm and restraint.

Addition

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday spoke with Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir and offered US mediation.

Let us remind

The situation between the countries escalated after India launched missile strikes on Pakistan on May 6. According to the authorities of the attacked country, 25 people died and 46 were injured.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan summoned the Indian charge d'affaires and expressed his protest to him. The Indian Foreign Ministry said that the missile strikes were carried out to stop planned terrorist attacks.

India stated that Pakistan is increasing its military presence near the border.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
Islamabad
India
Pakistan
