If India stops, "then we will too" - Pakistani Foreign Minister

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Saturday that if India stops its escalation actions, Islamabad will too. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

If there is even a drop of common sense, India will stop, and if they stop, so will we. We sincerely want peace without the hegemony of any one country – said the minister during a conversation with a local TV channel.

His comments came after India and Pakistan launched a new round of military operations against each other on Saturday and accused each other of escalating the conflict.

Context

The week-long standoff between India and Pakistan escalated further on Saturday when Islamabad launched a military operation in response to what it called Indian strikes on its military bases overnight.

The nuclear-armed neighbors are now in their largest military conflict in decades, even as the international community calls for calm and restraint.

Addition

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday spoke with Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir and offered US mediation.

Let us remind

The situation between the countries escalated after India launched missile strikes on Pakistan on May 6. According to the authorities of the attacked country, 25 people died and 46 were injured.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan summoned the Indian charge d'affaires and expressed his protest to him. The Indian Foreign Ministry said that the missile strikes were carried out to stop planned terrorist attacks.

India stated that Pakistan is increasing its military presence near the border.