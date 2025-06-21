$41.690.00
Pakistan's Government Nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Kyiv • UNN

 • 872 views

Pakistan's government has nominated Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for his "crucial leadership" in de-escalating the conflict between India and Pakistan. However, India denies US mediation, claiming the ceasefire was achieved through direct talks.

Pakistan's Government Nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

The Government of Pakistan has nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, as reported in a statement released on Saturday, writes UNN.

The Government of Pakistan recommends President Donald J. Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

— the Pakistani Government announced.

The nomination in Islamabad was explained "in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and key leadership during the recent crisis between India and Pakistan."

"At a moment of heightened regional instability, President Trump demonstrated great strategic foresight and outstanding statesmanship through robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi, de-escalating a rapidly deteriorating situation, ultimately securing a ceasefire and preventing a wider conflict between the two nuclear powers that would have had catastrophic implications for millions of people in the region and beyond. This intervention is a testament to his role as a genuine peacemaker and his commitment to resolving conflicts through dialogue," the Pakistani government's statement said.

India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire - Trump10.05.25, 15:11 • 6044 views

Addition

A few days earlier, as Al Jazeera writes, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear to US President Donald Trump that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan after a four-day conflict in May was achieved through negotiations between the two sides' military representatives, and not through US mediation, as stated by Indian Foreign Minister Vikram Misri.

"Prime Minister Modi clearly told President Trump that during this period there were no discussions at any stage on issues such as the India-US trade deal or US mediation between India and Pakistan," Misri said in a press statement on Wednesday.

"The negotiations on the cessation of hostilities took place directly between India and Pakistan through existing military channels and at Pakistan's insistence. Prime Minister Modi emphasized that India has not accepted mediation in the past and will never agree to it," he said.

As BBC explained the words of a senior Indian diplomat, Modi told Trump that Delhi would never agree to third-party mediation with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

Trump has repeatedly offered to mediate between India and Pakistan in resolving the "Kashmir issue" after a four-day conflict between the nuclear neighbors in May.

Meanwhile, in the statement on Trump's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, the Pakistani government noted that it "acknowledges and greatly admires President Trump's sincere offers to help resolve the long-standing dispute over Jammu and Kashmir between India and Pakistan - a problem that lies at the heart of regional instability." "Lasting peace in South Asia will remain elusive until the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir are implemented," the Pakistani government said.

Julia Shramko

