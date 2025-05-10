India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire - Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that India and Pakistan have agreed to a complete ceasefire. He wrote about this in the social network Truth Social, reports UNN.

Details

After a long night of negotiations mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a complete and immediate ceasefire. I congratulate both countries for showing common sense and great intelligence. - wrote the US President.

Context

India and Pakistan have had strained relations since 1947 over the Kashmir region: both countries consider it their territory. In the second half of the twentieth century, there were three major wars and a series of armed conflicts between India and Pakistan.

The majority of the population of Kashmir are Muslims, but the region is divided into Indian and Pakistani parts.

Recently, an attack on tourists took place in the Jammu and Kashmir region, killing 26 people. The "Kashmir Resistance" group claimed responsibility, calling the victims agents.

India and Pakistan have announced a mutual cessation of visas and deportation of certain categories of citizens from their territories.

Reminder

The situation between the countries escalated after India launched missile strikes on Pakistan on May 6. It is reported that the Indian armed forces have launched Operation Sindur.

Later, the Pakistani authorities reported that 26 civilians were killed and 46 wounded.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry summoned the Indian chargé d'affaires and protested to him over the fighting. The Indian Foreign Ministry responded to Pakistan's actions: they said that the missile strikes were carried out to stop planned terrorist attacks.

UNN also reported that a large-scale air battle took place between India and Pakistan, involving 125 fighter jets. At the same time, no aircraft of either side went beyond the airspace of its country.

On Saturday, May 10, the Government of Pakistan announced the launch of a large-scale military operation "Bunyan un Marsoos" in response to actions by India.