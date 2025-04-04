$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15321 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27836 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64421 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213258 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122329 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391568 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310428 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213673 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244182 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255077 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
News by theme

Heads of intelligence of 20 countries will discuss the war in Ukraine at a summit in New Delhi

On March 16, a security summit will be held in New Delhi with the participation of intelligence chiefs from 20 countries. They will discuss the Russian-Ukrainian war, the conflict in the Middle East and the fight against terrorism.

Politics • March 12, 09:09 AM • 16894 views

EU to seek India's help to impose sanctions on Russia - Bloomberg

Ursula von der Leyen plans to discuss sanctions against Russia with the Indian Prime Minister. The EU is seeking to strengthen control over the implementation of restrictions, as Russian aggression threatens both Europe and India.

News of the World • February 25, 10:44 PM • 62382 views

India may cut duties on US goods before Modi and Trump meet

India is considering reducing tariffs on US goods in key sectors before Prime Minister Modi's visit to the US.

News of the World • February 10, 02:28 AM • 28727 views

Russia recruits Indians for war against Ukraine, luring them with jobs and education - WP

Russia recruits Indians into its army under the guise of employment and education. About 100 Indian citizens are fighting on the side of the Russian Federation, 10 of whom have already been killed.

War • January 16, 10:50 PM • 30993 views

Former Indian Prime Minister, considered the architect of the country's economy, dies at the age of 92

Manmohan Singh, who was Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, has died at the age of 92. He is considered the architect of the country's economic liberalization and contributed to its unprecedented economic growth.

News of the World • December 27, 01:48 PM • 17806 views

Bangladesh issues arrest warrant for former prime minister for crimes against humanity during protests in the country

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is accused of crimes against humanity during the protests. The court ordered the arrest of her and 45 other people, including former ministers who fled the country.

News of the World • October 18, 01:23 AM • 18655 views

Ukraine increasingly sees India as a mediator in relations with the Kremlin - Politico

Ukraine views Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a potential mediator in peace talks with Russia.

War • September 25, 09:13 AM • 29499 views

Ammunition from India enters Ukraine despite russian protests - Reuters

European countries are redirecting Indian artillery shells to Ukraine, which provokes protests from russia. India does not interfere with these deliveries, although they have been going on for more than a year.

War • September 19, 08:08 AM • 15795 views

India's Prime Minister Modi to visit Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine, the Indian Foreign Ministry has confirmed. This will be the first trip to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister since the Russian invasion and a month after his meeting with Putin in Moscow.

Politics • August 19, 06:57 AM • 37795 views

2024 could be world's hottest year as June breaks records

Last month was the hottest June on record, continuing a 13-month streak of exceptional temperatures, which could make 2024 the hottest year on record.

News of the World • July 8, 02:19 PM • 23094 views

Extreme heat wave in India: more than 10 people die when temperatures reach 50C

India recorded a record temperature of more than 50 ° C. Overpopulated megacities suffered the most. Public hospitals report the number of deaths.

News of the World • May 31, 03:30 PM • 24929 views

India urges the US to "not look narrowly" at its deal with Iran

India has signed a 10-year agreement with Iran to develop the strategically important Chabahar port, investing $370 million, despite US warnings about the risks of doing business with Iran, as India believes the port will benefit the entire region by providing a transit route to Afghanistan and Central Asia.

Economy • May 15, 03:41 PM • 23200 views

Indian nationals charged with murder of Sikh separatist leader in Canada

Three Indian nationals were arrested and charged with the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, causing a serious diplomatic conflict between the two countries.

Politics • May 4, 01:40 AM • 26801 views

Thousands of people rally in India as opposition and Modi campaign for election begins

Indian opposition parties held a massive "Save Democracy" rally in New Delhi, criticizing Prime Minister Modi's government for suppressing opponents and undermining democracy ahead of next month's elections.

News of the World • April 1, 10:00 AM • 23760 views

Kuleba named three key tasks for strengthening relations between Ukraine and India

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister outlined three key tasks for strengthening relations with India: restoring pre-war levels of trade and cooperation, working on new joint projects and programs, India's participation in President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, and working to organize visits by the leaders of both countries.

Economy • March 29, 07:31 PM • 63985 views

Kuleba met with Indian Foreign Minister: they agreed to restore cooperation to the level before the war unleashed by Russia

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba discussed bilateral relations, the regional situation, global security, Ukraine's formula for peace, and restoring pre-war levels of cooperation with India during talks with his Indian counterpart in New Delhi.

War • March 29, 10:49 AM • 22305 views

Famous American politician Joseph Lieberman, an ally of Al Gore, dies

Former U. S. Senator from Connecticut Joe Lieberman, who ran for vice president on the Democratic Party ticket with Al Gore in 2000 and then with Republican John McCain in 2008, dies.

News of the World • March 28, 09:47 AM • 25910 views

Kuleba arrived in New Delhi: Ukraine and India to reinvigorate ties and focus on the Peace Formula

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba visited New Delhi to revitalize relations with India and to pay special attention to the Ukrainian formula for peace based on the dialogue between Presidents Zelensky and Modi.

Politics • March 28, 08:26 AM • 106693 views

Ukraine hopes that India will help in reconstruction - Kuleba

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will pay a two-day visit to India to discuss economic projects, reconstruction and bilateral cooperation with External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar.

Economy • March 27, 07:27 PM • 26785 views

Kuleba gave an interview on the eve of his visit to India and told the details of the diplomatic mission

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will visit India to strengthen bilateral ties, discuss air defense cooperation, and explore India's role in Ukraine's recovery.

Politics • March 27, 07:22 PM • 28204 views

Kuleba will arrive in India on Thursday: New Delhi says what will be discussed

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will arrive in India on March 28, 2024 for a two-day official visit to discuss bilateral partnership, cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest with Indian officials and the business community.

Politics • March 27, 01:04 PM • 27873 views

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is interested in strengthening trade and economic relations with India

Zelenskyy and the Indian prime minister discussed strengthening trade and economic relations, including agricultural exports, cooperation in the aviation industry, and trade in pharmaceuticals and industrial products.

Economy • March 20, 02:33 PM • 21618 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister to visit India next week - Reuters

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will visit India next week to seek support for Ukraine's "peace plan" and to assess economic, cultural, and technological ties between the two countries.

War • March 20, 10:38 AM • 31910 views

Germany is trying to secretly agree with India on the purchase of shells for Ukraine - media

Germany is in secret talks with India to purchase ammunition from its stockpile to support Ukraine through intermediaries, as India maintains friendly ties with Russia.

War • February 26, 10:56 AM • 117389 views

G20 to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine at ministerial meeting in Brazil

G20 foreign ministers are meeting in Rio de Janeiro to discuss global tensions, including Russia's war against Ukraine, and ways to improve multilateral organizations ahead of the annual G20 summit.

Politics • February 21, 11:57 AM • 29946 views

India seeks $26 billion in private investment in nuclear power

India is seeking $26 billion in private investment to build 11,000 MW of new nuclear power capacity by 2040 to help meet its clean energy goals.

Economy • February 21, 02:36 AM • 117800 views

India resumes buying Russian oil after a two-month break - Reuters

India resumed imports of Russian Sokol crude oil in February after a two-month hiatus, with at least two refineries receiving shipments, according to ship tracking and trade sources.

Economy • February 16, 10:43 AM • 27494 views

Large peasant protests take place in India - the capital is barricaded from farmers

Thousands of Indian farmers gathered outside New Delhi to demand government intervention to support agriculture, including guaranteed crop prices and loan waivers.

Society • February 15, 01:50 AM • 78524 views

The US approves a $4 billion deal to sell UAVs to India: State Department

The US State Department approves the sale of 31 MQ-9B SkyGuardian military drones and related equipment to India for $4 billion.

Politics • February 1, 10:09 PM • 34583 views

Reuters: India refuses to buy Russian weapons

India, the world's largest arms importer, is trying to distance itself from Russia, its largest supplier, over concerns about the supply of components due to the war in Ukraine. This could push Moscow closer to China, which is a concern for India.

News of the World • January 29, 03:03 AM • 30849 views