On March 16, a security summit will be held in New Delhi with the participation of intelligence chiefs from 20 countries. They will discuss the Russian-Ukrainian war, the conflict in the Middle East and the fight against terrorism.
Ursula von der Leyen plans to discuss sanctions against Russia with the Indian Prime Minister. The EU is seeking to strengthen control over the implementation of restrictions, as Russian aggression threatens both Europe and India.
India is considering reducing tariffs on US goods in key sectors before Prime Minister Modi's visit to the US.
Russia recruits Indians into its army under the guise of employment and education. About 100 Indian citizens are fighting on the side of the Russian Federation, 10 of whom have already been killed.
Manmohan Singh, who was Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, has died at the age of 92. He is considered the architect of the country's economic liberalization and contributed to its unprecedented economic growth.
Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is accused of crimes against humanity during the protests. The court ordered the arrest of her and 45 other people, including former ministers who fled the country.
Ukraine views Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a potential mediator in peace talks with Russia.
European countries are redirecting Indian artillery shells to Ukraine, which provokes protests from russia. India does not interfere with these deliveries, although they have been going on for more than a year.
Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine, the Indian Foreign Ministry has confirmed. This will be the first trip to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister since the Russian invasion and a month after his meeting with Putin in Moscow.
Last month was the hottest June on record, continuing a 13-month streak of exceptional temperatures, which could make 2024 the hottest year on record.
India recorded a record temperature of more than 50 ° C. Overpopulated megacities suffered the most. Public hospitals report the number of deaths.
India has signed a 10-year agreement with Iran to develop the strategically important Chabahar port, investing $370 million, despite US warnings about the risks of doing business with Iran, as India believes the port will benefit the entire region by providing a transit route to Afghanistan and Central Asia.
Three Indian nationals were arrested and charged with the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, causing a serious diplomatic conflict between the two countries.
Indian opposition parties held a massive "Save Democracy" rally in New Delhi, criticizing Prime Minister Modi's government for suppressing opponents and undermining democracy ahead of next month's elections.
The Ukrainian Foreign Minister outlined three key tasks for strengthening relations with India: restoring pre-war levels of trade and cooperation, working on new joint projects and programs, India's participation in President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, and working to organize visits by the leaders of both countries.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba discussed bilateral relations, the regional situation, global security, Ukraine's formula for peace, and restoring pre-war levels of cooperation with India during talks with his Indian counterpart in New Delhi.
Former U. S. Senator from Connecticut Joe Lieberman, who ran for vice president on the Democratic Party ticket with Al Gore in 2000 and then with Republican John McCain in 2008, dies.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba visited New Delhi to revitalize relations with India and to pay special attention to the Ukrainian formula for peace based on the dialogue between Presidents Zelensky and Modi.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will pay a two-day visit to India to discuss economic projects, reconstruction and bilateral cooperation with External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar.
Zelenskyy and the Indian prime minister discussed strengthening trade and economic relations, including agricultural exports, cooperation in the aviation industry, and trade in pharmaceuticals and industrial products.
Germany is in secret talks with India to purchase ammunition from its stockpile to support Ukraine through intermediaries, as India maintains friendly ties with Russia.
G20 foreign ministers are meeting in Rio de Janeiro to discuss global tensions, including Russia's war against Ukraine, and ways to improve multilateral organizations ahead of the annual G20 summit.
India is seeking $26 billion in private investment to build 11,000 MW of new nuclear power capacity by 2040 to help meet its clean energy goals.
India resumed imports of Russian Sokol crude oil in February after a two-month hiatus, with at least two refineries receiving shipments, according to ship tracking and trade sources.
Thousands of Indian farmers gathered outside New Delhi to demand government intervention to support agriculture, including guaranteed crop prices and loan waivers.
The US State Department approves the sale of 31 MQ-9B SkyGuardian military drones and related equipment to India for $4 billion.
India, the world's largest arms importer, is trying to distance itself from Russia, its largest supplier, over concerns about the supply of components due to the war in Ukraine. This could push Moscow closer to China, which is a concern for India.