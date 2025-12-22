High-speed train in India rammed a herd of 100 elephants, seven of them died

$42.340.00
08:13 PM • 4970 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 16172 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 25642 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 26933 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 40802 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 67200 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 74331 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 44421 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 37678 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 39593 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
Sanctioned Russian vessel Adler detained in Sweden: inspection underwayDecember 21, 01:43 PM • 4588 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 18328 views
Some European countries have indicated they are ready to send troops to Ukraine - RutteDecember 21, 03:05 PM • 4098 views
MFA of Ukraine demands punishment for xenophobic incidents against Ukrainians in PolandDecember 21, 03:16 PM • 5758 views
In Izium, a patrol police officer from Donetsk region died due to enemy shellingDecember 21, 03:27 PM • 4276 views
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 18363 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 41529 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 74330 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 112359 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 82207 views
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 16670 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 18564 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 30821 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 52759 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 36502 views
The Diplomat

High-speed train in India rammed a herd of 100 elephants, seven of them died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

The Rajdhani Express train in the Indian state of Assam crashed into a herd of 100 elephants crossing the tracks. As a result of the incident, seven elephants died, and the locomotive and five passenger cars derailed.

High-speed train in India rammed a herd of 100 elephants, seven of them died

A tragedy on the railway in the northeastern Indian state of Assam claimed the lives of seven wild Asian elephants. The high-speed passenger train Rajdhani Express, carrying 650 passengers, crashed into a huge herd that was crossing the tracks in a forested area. This was reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

The express train driver, heading to New Delhi, noticed the animals too late. Despite an attempt at an emergency stop, the heavy train hit part of the herd. The impact was so strong that the locomotive and five passenger cars derailed.

In Crimea, a lion taken from Mariupol attacked the owner of the zoo: the man is in serious condition25.06.25, 10:23 • 2552 views

The train driver noticed a herd of approximately 100 elephants and applied emergency brakes, but the train still hit some of the animals. We uncoupled the cars that did not derail, and the train resumed its journey to New Delhi. About 200 passengers who were in the five derailed cars were transported to Guwahati by another train.

– said Indian Railways spokesperson Kapinjal Kishore Sharma.

There were no human casualties, but the consequences for the animals were fatal: seven individuals died on the spot, and another sustained serious injuries.

Assam is home to one of the largest populations of Asian elephants in the world – about 7,000 individuals. The problem of collisions on the tracks is exacerbated during this period, when animals leave the forests for human settlements in search of rice crops.

Although railway workers claim that the section 125 km from Guwahati was not considered an official "elephant corridor," statistics are relentless: since 2020, more than a dozen of these giants have died under the wheels of trains in the state. Veterinarians have already performed autopsies on the dead animals, after which they were buried near the site of the tragedy.

In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animal19.06.25, 15:42 • 89076 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Animals
Road traffic accident
New Delhi