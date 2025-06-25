In Crimea, a lion taken from Mariupol attacked the owner of the zoo: the man is in serious condition

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, a lion taken from Mariupol attacked the owner of the Crimean zoo, Oleg Zubkov. The man is in serious condition in the hospital, writes UNN referring to the Mariupol City Council.

Details

In the Crimean zoo "Taigan", a lion attacked the owner, Oleg Zubkov. The 57-year-old man is in serious condition in the hospital. This is reported by the occupying "media".

It is specified that the lion was taken to Crimea from occupied Mariupol. In total, the owner of the Crimean zoo stole two lions and one lioness.

The Mariupol City Council also reminded that in October 2024, a lioness and two lions brought from Mariupol tore apart a zoo employee, Leokadia Perevalova.

Addition

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, a tigress mauled a zoo worker to death who entered the aviary. The animal grabbed the man with its claws and bit him, he died on the spot from his injuries.

In the Far East of the Russian Federation, a brown bear tore to death a 41-year-old man in the forest. The animal was killed after the attack.