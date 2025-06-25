$41.790.08
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
June 24, 05:47 PM
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
June 24, 05:30 PM
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
June 24, 09:02 AM
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
June 24, 08:07 AM
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
June 24, 07:47 AM
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
June 24, 06:40 AM
The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine
June 24, 05:31 AM
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
Exclusives
In Crimea, a lion taken from Mariupol attacked the owner of the zoo: the man is in serious condition

Kyiv • UNN

 632 views

A lion taken from Mariupol attacked the owner of the Crimean zoo, Oleg Zubkov. The man is in serious condition in the hospital. This is not the first incident with animals stolen from Ukrainian territories.

In Crimea, a lion taken from Mariupol attacked the owner of the zoo: the man is in serious condition

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, a lion taken from Mariupol attacked the owner of the Crimean zoo, Oleg Zubkov. The man is in serious condition in the hospital, writes UNN referring to the Mariupol City Council.

Details

In the Crimean zoo "Taigan", a lion attacked the owner, Oleg Zubkov. The 57-year-old man is in serious condition in the hospital. This is reported by the occupying "media".

It is specified that the lion was taken to Crimea from occupied Mariupol. In total, the owner of the Crimean zoo stole two lions and one lioness.

The Mariupol City Council also reminded that in October 2024, a lioness and two lions brought from Mariupol tore apart a zoo employee, Leokadia Perevalova.

Addition

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, a tigress mauled a zoo worker to death who entered the aviary. The animal grabbed the man with its claws and bit him, he died on the spot from his injuries.

In the Far East of the Russian Federation, a brown bear tore to death a 41-year-old man in the forest. The animal was killed after the attack.

Pavlo Zinchenko

