"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
05:18 PM • 16283 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
05:00 PM • 19143 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
04:36 PM • 14550 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 16735 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 24367 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 28190 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 25270 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 24532 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 20001 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

FIFA (video game series)

Orban compared Kaja Kallas to Hitler and Napoleon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán accused EU officials of wanting to harm Russia, comparing it to Hitler's Germany's invasion of the USSR. He stated that Europeans want to use the war in Ukraine to weaken Russia, seeing it as a threat.

Orban compared Kaja Kallas to Hitler and Napoleon

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán accused top European Union officials of wanting to harm Russia and compared it to Hitler's Germany's invasion of the USSR. This was reported by the Hungarian publication Index, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the politician made the corresponding statement while speaking at an "anti-war" rally in the city of Szeged.

Of course, there are great European traditions - to attack Russia. In particular, Russia has already been tried to be attacked - Napoleon, right? And Hitler. And they failed. Now, of course, Kaja Kallas (EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs - ed.) will succeed.

- Orbán stated.

He added that it is not about some "master plan" against Russia, but Europeans still want to use the war in Ukraine to weaken Russia, because they see it as a threat.

Recall

Following the summit in Brussels, Viktor Orbán made a number of ambiguous statements regarding the war in Ukraine and the EU's financial instruments. The Hungarian Prime Minister criticized the Western approach to supporting Kyiv, calling the hope for future reparations from Russia an illusion.

Sikorski "awarded" Orban the Order of Lenin after his statement about "averting the threat of war"19.12.25, 22:00 • 4964 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Kaya Kallas
European Union
Brussels
Germany
Hungary
Ukraine