Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán accused top European Union officials of wanting to harm Russia and compared it to Hitler's Germany's invasion of the USSR. This was reported by the Hungarian publication Index, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the politician made the corresponding statement while speaking at an "anti-war" rally in the city of Szeged.

Of course, there are great European traditions - to attack Russia. In particular, Russia has already been tried to be attacked - Napoleon, right? And Hitler. And they failed. Now, of course, Kaja Kallas (EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs - ed.) will succeed. - Orbán stated.

He added that it is not about some "master plan" against Russia, but Europeans still want to use the war in Ukraine to weaken Russia, because they see it as a threat.

Recall

Following the summit in Brussels, Viktor Orbán made a number of ambiguous statements regarding the war in Ukraine and the EU's financial instruments. The Hungarian Prime Minister criticized the Western approach to supporting Kyiv, calling the hope for future reparations from Russia an illusion.

