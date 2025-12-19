$42.340.00
Publications
Exclusives
Sikorski "awarded" Orban the Order of Lenin after his statement about "averting the threat of war"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that he managed to prevent "a declaration of war on Russia" by allocating a 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine. In response, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski ironically "awarded" Orban the Order of Lenin.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán posted on X, commenting on the allocation of a 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine, noting that because EU leaders had not yet been able to agree on a reparations loan for Ukraine at the expense of frozen Russian assets, they had managed to avoid "declaring war on Russia." Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski reacted to Orbán's words by sending the prime minister a photo of the Order of Lenin, UNN reports.

Details

We survived a long and difficult night. We managed to prevent the immediate risk of war. We did not allow Europe to declare war on Russia using Russian resources. This plan would have dragged Europe into war and imposed a financial burden of 1,000 billion forints on Hungary. We managed to protect Hungarian families from this

- Orbán wrote.

He stated that 24 member states decided to provide Ukraine with a military loan for the next two years.

"If Ukraine cannot repay the loan, these European countries will have to cover its payments. Fortunately, the V3 cooperation is active again: Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic have decided not to get on this train. By doing so, we have spared our children and grandchildren the burden of this huge 90 billion loan. Hungary's share of the military loan would have been over 400 billion forints. The bad news is that preparations for war are clearly underway in Brussels. Hungary remains a voice of peace in Europe and will not allow Hungarian taxpayers' money to be used to finance Ukraine. Only a government of patriots can guarantee peace and ensure that Hungarian funds do not go to Ukraine. If Hungary had a Brussels government, it would push Hungary into war and spend every last penny to support Ukraine," Orbán added.

Radosław Sikorski reacted to Orbán's publication, writing in the comments "Congratulations," adding a photo of the Order of Lenin.

Addition

After years of the Russian leadership convincing the world that Ukraine was allegedly "Lenin's creation," official Moscow decided to expand this brilliant pseudo-historical idea. The author of the statements was Maria Zakharova, a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Sikorski ironically reacted to Zakharova's statement about "Lenin's creation of Poland," comparing it to Putin's "charity" towards Ukraine.

Sikorski also previously reacted to Orbán's words that "Brussels is taking steps to seize frozen Russian assets – a declaration of war," by writing under Orbán's post: "Viktor has earned his Order of Lenin."

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó responded to Sikorski's message and stated that Hungary would not allow itself to be "dragged into Europe's war" with Russia.

Sikorski, in turn, stated that Europe knows whose side the pro-Russian Hungarian government will be on.

"If Russia doesn't invade again, there will be no such war, but we understand that this time you will be on its side," the Polish Foreign Minister wrote.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, following the summit in Brussels, made a number of ambiguous statements regarding the war in Ukraine and EU financial instruments. The head of the Hungarian government criticized the Western approach to supporting Kyiv, calling the hope for future reparations from Russia an illusion.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Social network
War in Ukraine
European Union
Czech Republic
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine
Poland