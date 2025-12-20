Salary delays amid "military" economic growth: tens of thousands of families in Russia remain without income - intelligence

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
05:28 PM • 10137 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
05:18 PM • 17578 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
05:00 PM • 20812 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
04:36 PM • 15586 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 17572 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 24860 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 28645 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 25369 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 24609 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 20066 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2m/s
94%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
WSJ names five potential obstacles to peace between Russia and UkraineDecember 20, 01:37 PM • 23653 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 30594 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 16714 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 19502 views
Moving with pets: what you should know06:00 PM • 11848 views
Publications
Moving with pets: what you should know06:00 PM • 11942 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money05:00 PM • 20812 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 86432 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 61355 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 69445 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Luís Montenegro
Elon Musk
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Odesa
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with Amazon07:10 PM • 1994 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in Florida06:35 PM • 3036 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 19587 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 16794 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 30693 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Series

Salary delays amid "military" economic growth: tens of thousands of families in Russia remain without income - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

The number of citizens' appeals regarding violations of labor rights in Russia exceeded 70,000, which is 50% more than last year. Wage arrears reached 2.2 billion rubles, which is the highest level since August 2020.

Salary delays amid "military" economic growth: tens of thousands of families in Russia remain without income - intelligence

At the end of the year, the Russian economy shows signs of systemic tension, reflected in a sharp increase in citizens' complaints about labor rights violations. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FIS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that, according to Rostrud, the number of appeals by early December exceeded 70,000, which is one and a half times more than last year, with the largest increase recorded in the category of complaints about salary delays – over 26,000 cases, which is 60% more than a year ago. At the same time, the number of applications for illegal dismissals increased by 33%.

Wage arrears became one of the key trends of the year. By the end of October, total debts reached 2.2 billion rubles, increasing by almost 11% in a month. Compared to the same period in 2024, the indicator tripled, reaching its maximum level since August 2020.

- the report says.

Companies' profitability is rapidly declining: Russia's economy enters a dangerous phase - intelligence28.11.25, 15:35 • 3901 view

It is indicated that, despite official Rosstat reports on economic growth, its structure indicates a critical dependence on the military-industrial complex: thus, two-thirds of this year's GDP growth was provided by the defense production sector, which operates in a three-shift mode. In the third quarter, out of 0.6% economic growth, 0.4 percentage points were accounted for by "public administration and security." The share of the military-industrial complex in the new GDP almost tripled compared to last year: then it provided only 1 point out of 4.3% growth.

At the same time, corporate profits for the three quarters of 2025 decreased by 7.7%. This increases the risks of untimely salary payments, which entails an increase in credit debt, problems in the banking sector, and the threat of a larger economic crisis. As of December 1, the amount of unpaid installments for new buildings reached 1.5 trillion rubles, which is 17% of the concluded contracts.

- stated in the FIS.

They add that such dynamics emphasize that the formal GDP growth in Russia is increasingly based on military spending, while socio-economic indicators show a deepening crisis.

Recall

According to the FIS, Russia's military expenditures for the 9 months of 2025 reached 11.8 trillion rubles, which is four times more than in 2021. The war costs 43.4 billion rubles per day, absorbing 44% of federal taxes.

ISW: Putin falsely tries to portray Russian economy as capable of sustaining a protracted war09.12.25, 07:44 • 4397 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine