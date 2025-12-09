ISW: Putin falsely tries to portray Russian economy as capable of sustaining a protracted war

$42.060.13
December 8, 07:50 PM
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

No sanctions, act through Russia
December 8, 03:38 PM
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros
December 8, 03:34 PM
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
December 5, 12:40 PM
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
December 5, 06:50 AM
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first time
December 4, 02:10 PM
ISW: Putin falsely tries to portray Russian economy as capable of sustaining a protracted war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Russian dictator Putin is trying to portray the Russian economy as capable of sustaining the war in Ukraine, likely to support cognitive warfare. He claimed GDP growth and low inflation, ignoring the connection between economic problems and the war.

ISW: Putin falsely tries to portray Russian economy as capable of sustaining a protracted war

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to portray the Russian economy as capable of sustaining a protracted war in Ukraine - likely to support ongoing Russian cognitive warfare efforts, falsely claiming that Russian victory is inevitable. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reported by UNN.

Details

Analysts refer to Putin's statement at the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects, during which he stated that Russia is working to overcome demographic problems and increase birth rates, and highlighted numerous support measures that the Kremlin allegedly offers to families with children.

Putin stated that the birth rate continues to decline, including due to unnamed "external challenges" - likely referring in part to the demographic consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine

- ISW indicates.

Putin also claimed that Russia's GDP growth would be around one percent by the end of 2025, and inflation would be around six percent or lower, with the Russian central bank forecasting inflation of four to five percent in 2026.

Putin stated that Russia can now gradually increase "economic momentum" while maintaining low unemployment and moderate inflation. ... However, the Kremlin's recent economic policies suggest that the Russian economy is in a significantly worse state than Putin tries to imply in his statements

- the material states.

Russia approves budget with $54.6 billion deficit: taxes rise, economy slows – intelligence25.09.25, 10:48 • 3724 views

It is indicated that Putin intensified his efforts to portray the Russian economy as resilient and capable of sustaining prolonged hostilities in Ukraine ahead of the US-Russia meeting in Moscow on December 2. According to analysts, Putin is trying to convince the United States that increased sanctions pressure will not have the desired effect on the Russian economy and will not prompt him to make compromises to end the war against Ukraine.

It is also noteworthy that in his speeches on the Russian economy, Putin does not discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine, likely to conceal the connection between Russia's battlefield losses and economic problems. The Kremlin appears to be trying to combine its statements about the Russian economy with the false narrative that Russia's victory on the battlefield is inevitable. Both narratives are aimed at pushing the West and Ukraine to surrender to Russia's demands now out of fear of intensified prolonged Russian military operations in the future

- ISW believes.

They continue to assess that the West and Ukraine can exploit several key Russian weaknesses on the battlefield and in the economy to compel the Kremlin to negotiate and make real concessions, and that a Russian victory is not inevitable.

Recall

In November, the Russian central bank reported a deterioration in the financial condition of enterprises and an increase in non-performing loans. Companies' net profit decreased by 23% in the first eight months of 2025.

Russia's economy will not survive in the long run due to the war in Ukraine - Tusk27.10.25, 00:24 • 7023 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
State budget
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Institute for the Study of War
United States
Ukraine