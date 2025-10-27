Russia's economy will not survive in the long run due to the war in Ukraine - Tusk

Due to the war in Ukraine, the Russian economy has no chance of long-term survival and faces "dramatic" problems, exacerbated by new oil sanctions imposed by the United States. This was stated in an interview with The Sunday Times by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, reports UNN.

At the same time, according to his forecasts, internal troubles will only make Russian dictator Vladimir Putin more aggressive. However, the politician is not sure how "stable" US President Donald Trump's new punitive approach to Moscow will turn out to be.

The Russians have really deep economic problems. Does this mean we can say we are winning? Not at all. They have one big advantage against the West, and especially Europe: they are ready to fight. ... You have no chance of winning if you are not ready to fight or at least sacrifice something - said Tusk.

He admitted that he felt a certain "bitter satisfaction" that Poland's and the Baltic states' long-standing warnings about Moscow's hostile intentions had come true.

We are talking about the end of an era of illusions in Europe - I am afraid it is already too late. Too late to prepare well for all threats, but not too late to survive. Politics has been, is, and always will be about the same thing: about violence, about who is stronger, about borders and territories, conflict of interests - emphasized the head of the Polish government.

He added that Ukraine should be in both the EU and NATO, despite widespread fears in Poland that Ukrainians could undermine them economically or overextend the Alliance's defense.

"We must take advantage of this unique moment, very important for Ukraine today, but also very unique, because it is very likely that in the next five to seven years Poland will be the leader of this part of Europe. Together with Ukraine, we can be truly safe, and no one, including Russia, will have a chance to do anything to us," Tusk summarized.

According to Donald Tusk, Ukraine has the right to attack Russia-related targets anywhere in Europe. Also, according to him, President Zelenskyy hopes that the war will not last ten years, but that Ukraine is ready to fight for another two or three years.

