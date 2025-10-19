$41.640.00
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
04:40 PM • 22256 views
The enemy is ready for a massive strike on Ukraine – an attack is possible within 48-72 hours – monitoring
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 55295 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 35398 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 36809 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 38725 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 45447 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 54321 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 47759 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 46618 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
No one should pressure Zelenskyy on territories, we should all pressure Russia - Tusk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 972 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that President Zelenskyy should not be pressured regarding territorial concessions, but instead, Russia should be pressured to end its aggression. This was his response to Donald Trump's calls for Ukraine to accept Moscow's terms.

No one should pressure Zelenskyy on territories, we should all pressure Russia - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that pressure should be put not on Ukraine, but on Russia, and no one has the right to force President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make territorial concessions to the aggressor. He wrote about this on his social media page X on Sunday, October 19, reports UNN.

None of us should pressure Zelenskyy on the issue of territorial concessions. We all should pressure Russia to stop its aggression. Concessions have never been a path to a just and lasting peace.

- the post reads.

Context

At a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, October 17, White House chief Donald Trump called on Kyiv to agree to Moscow's terms to end the war. He also noted that Russian leader Vladimir Putin threatened to "destroy" Ukraine if it refused.

Recall

On October 17, a bilateral meeting in the format of an official dinner with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump took place at the White House.

After this meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the issue of Ukrainian territories would be key in any format of peace talks with Russia. According to him, Moscow seeks to secure all captured lands, but Ukraine insists that a ceasefire must come first.

US President Donald Trump evaded a direct answer to the question about the possibility of Ukraine regaining all lost territories. He noted that "you never know what will happen," and that "today is war, tomorrow is peace." The White House chief also called on Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin to immediately stop the war on the front line, wherever it may be. He emphasized that otherwise, the situation would become too difficult to resolve.

Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk18.10.25, 23:14 • 45448 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
