No one should pressure Zelenskyy on territories, we should all pressure Russia - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that pressure should be put not on Ukraine, but on Russia, and no one has the right to force President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make territorial concessions to the aggressor. He wrote about this on his social media page X on Sunday, October 19, reports UNN.

None of us should pressure Zelenskyy on the issue of territorial concessions. We all should pressure Russia to stop its aggression. Concessions have never been a path to a just and lasting peace. - the post reads.

Context

At a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, October 17, White House chief Donald Trump called on Kyiv to agree to Moscow's terms to end the war. He also noted that Russian leader Vladimir Putin threatened to "destroy" Ukraine if it refused.

Recall

On October 17, a bilateral meeting in the format of an official dinner with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump took place at the White House.

After this meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the issue of Ukrainian territories would be key in any format of peace talks with Russia. According to him, Moscow seeks to secure all captured lands, but Ukraine insists that a ceasefire must come first.

US President Donald Trump evaded a direct answer to the question about the possibility of Ukraine regaining all lost territories. He noted that "you never know what will happen," and that "today is war, tomorrow is peace." The White House chief also called on Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin to immediately stop the war on the front line, wherever it may be. He emphasized that otherwise, the situation would become too difficult to resolve.

