Tusk after Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump: Europe's solidarity with Ukraine is more important today than ever before

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized that Europe's solidarity with Ukraine against Russian aggression is more important today than ever before. Tusk wrote about this on the social network X on Saturday after the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump at the White House the day before, UNN reports.

Details

"After yesterday's talks between President Zelenskyy at the White House and with European leaders, one thing became absolutely clear: Europe's solidarity with Ukraine against Russian aggression is more important today than ever before," Tusk wrote.

Addition

European leaders, including Finnish President Alexander Stubb and European Council President António Costa, expressed full support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his conversation with Donald Trump. They confirmed military, financial, and diplomatic assistance, as well as security guarantees for Ukraine.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb told the BBC that US President Donald Trump is "the only one who can force" the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to sit down at the negotiating table regarding the war in Ukraine.

Some European partners, according to reports, after the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, were surprised by Trump's position in their conversation with the Ukrainian leader.