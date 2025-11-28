$42.190.11
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
11:00 AM • 16565 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
10:44 AM • 13064 views
EU suspects Belgium of 'secondary motive' for blocking €140 billion for Ukraine - Politico
09:41 AM • 14879 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
09:17 AM • 15186 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 26178 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 18533 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
November 28, 06:35 AM • 17064 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
November 28, 06:29 AM • 14729 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
November 27, 10:13 PM • 11993 views
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staff
Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - media
November 28, 06:12 AM • 14610 views
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underway
November 28, 07:16 AM • 14810 views
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrender
November 28, 07:24 AM • 17651 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?
November 28, 07:39 AM • 16097 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher
10:45 AM • 14554 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job
12:04 PM • 9354 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
11:00 AM • 16574 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher
10:45 AM • 14896 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 26184 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?
November 28, 07:39 AM • 16438 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
November 28, 02:36 AM • 20083 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
November 27, 06:49 AM • 37518 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
November 25, 02:23 PM • 57774 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
November 25, 08:39 AM • 90615 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
November 24, 08:11 AM • 105681 views
Companies' profitability is rapidly declining: Russia's economy enters a dangerous phase - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

The Russian economy is entering its final phase in 2025 with a rapid deterioration of corporate performance, an increase in non-payments by state structures, and a deepening crisis in entire sectors. The accumulated net financial result of organizations in January–September fell by 7.7% year-on-year, and the total losses of Russian organizations over nine months increased by almost a quarter year-on-year, reaching 6.52 trillion rubles.

Companies' profitability is rapidly declining: Russia's economy enters a dangerous phase - intelligence

The Russian economy is entering the final phase of 2025 with a sharp deterioration in corporate performance, a rise in defaults by state structures, and a deepening crisis in entire sectors, UNN reports, citing the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

According to intelligence data, the accumulated net financial result of organizations in January-September fell by 7.7% year-on-year, signaling a rapid depletion of business resilience under pressure from budget constraints, the sanctions environment, and expanding military spending.

The profitability of companies is rapidly declining: the total losses of Russian organizations over nine months increased by almost a quarter year-on-year, reaching 6.52 trillion rubles. 18.4 thousand enterprises went into the red – 11% more than last year. This surge is largely explained by the disruption of payment discipline by state corporations: they form the main demand in a number of basic industries, but in 2025 they became the main source of financial gaps.

- the report says.

Russia's metallurgical industry is declining due to export restrictions and competition from Chinese manufacturers - intelligence18.11.25, 14:11 • 3770 views

Since the beginning of the year, regulators have opened 1,173 administrative cases regarding non-payments within the framework of public procurement – this is already 20% more than for the entire year 2024 (980). Small businesses are experiencing a particularly sharp deterioration: the number of complaints about state companies failing to fulfill contractual obligations has increased 2.5 times – from 200 appeals for 1.5 billion rubles last year to 482 appeals for 3.6 billion rubles as of November. For many enterprises, this means a loss of working capital and forced cessation of activities, the intelligence service added.

The coal industry remains a critical hotbed of problems. The share of unprofitable enterprises in the sector jumped to 68.1% in January-September, compared to 52% a year earlier. Cumulative losses reached 309.2 billion rubles, and in the last month alone, they increased by another 46 billion rubles. The weakness of the production block is already reflected in the consumer market. Food inflation reached 7.97% year-on-year, while individual items show a sharp price acceleration: cucumbers rose in price by 24.07% since the beginning of November alone, tomatoes – by 8.54%. The 13.26% increase in gasoline compared to 2024 reinforces inflationary pressure throughout the supply chain.

- the report says.

Wage crisis has engulfed all regions of Russia: debt exceeded 1.95 billion rubles - intelligence21.11.25, 20:12 • 4380 views

The automotive industry, which previously served as an indicator of investment demand, also shows a collapse: passenger car production in October fell by 46.7%. Such a deep fall indicates not only the weakness of the domestic market but also limited access to technologies and components.

The combination of these factors forms a picture of systemic economic imbalance. Business losses are growing faster than the government can compensate for losses with budget injections. In 2025, the Russian economy is increasingly demonstrating structural cracks that are becoming difficult to mask even with military demand.

- the intelligence service summarized.

Russia's coal industry plunges into crisis: 74% of companies are unprofitable, 23% have stopped production - intelligence25.11.25, 19:52 • 4262 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Sanctions
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine