12:24 PM
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
08:56 AM
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:40 AM
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
08:21 AM
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
07:57 AM
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
07:11 AM
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Exclusive
November 20, 06:00 AM
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
November 20, 05:15 AM
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
November 20, 04:11 AM
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
"Remove the regime": an action demanding Trump's impeachment has started in WashingtonNovember 20, 03:05 AM • 25193 views
"This looks like an IPSO": Ukrainian diplomat Kyslytsya criticized Trump's plan to end the war08:01 AM • 21949 views
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion08:12 AM • 36719 views
Trump's plan for Ukraine: Russia to pay rent for Donbas, but the amount is not disclosed - The Telegraph08:42 AM • 18480 views
Three Ukrainian NPPs lost connection to high-voltage lines after the Russian attack on November 19 - IAEA11:00 AM • 16710 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying12:24 PM • 6376 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits12:24 PM • 9878 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 29480 views
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion08:12 AM • 37431 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto07:11 AM • 40525 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 24628 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 48177 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 46031 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 47221 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 56144 views
Russia's metallurgical industry is declining due to export restrictions and competition from Chinese manufacturers - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 3546 views

Russia's metallurgical industry is declining due to export restrictions, a high key rate, and competition from Chinese manufacturers. This economic cooling is forcing major players to curtail investment programs.

Russia's metallurgical industry is declining due to export restrictions and competition from Chinese manufacturers - intelligence

The Russian metallurgical industry is gradually declining due to export restrictions, high key interest rates, and competition from Chinese manufacturers who are saturating the market with cheap products. As reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, "this economic cooling is already forcing the largest players to curtail investment programs," UNN reports.

Details

According to intelligence, "United Metallurgical Company" abandoned a project to produce seamless pipes in Tatarstan worth 70 billion rubles and terminated the agreement on capital investment protection.

Tehbud LLC, which controls 15% of the polymer pipe market, reduced production by 40% in several regions, and tax authorities additionally charged it 730 million rubles in taxes. In Tatarstan, the production of plastic pipes in the first nine months of 2025 fell by half – to 34.4 thousand tons compared to 68.5 thousand tons a year earlier. The company, which once supplied products for Gazprom and large sports projects, now cannot even repay 2 million rubles of debt to contractors.

Kazan Pipe Plant, which specializes in water pipes, reduced production by 30% due to reduced funding for housing and communal services and high rates. The enterprise, with a revenue of 1 billion rubles in its best times, produced up to 12 thousand tons of products per year, but now it is forced to cut staff, warehouse space, and non-core expenses. The owner personally headed the company, which even ceased its membership in the industry association due to a lack of funds.

The main reasons for the crisis are the drop in demand in the gas and oil sectors, reduced funding for housing and communal services, unprofitable exports, and dumping by Chinese competitors. But all this is a consequence of the Kremlin's policy, which directs budget resources not to support industry, but to finance the war against Ukraine.

- the report says.

Antonina Tumanova

