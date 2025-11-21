Wage arrears in Russia are growing rapidly: by the end of September, they exceeded 1.95 billion rubles, which is four times more than a year ago. As reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, these are no longer isolated cases, but a systemic crisis covering key industries and various regions of the country, UNN reports.

Details

According to intelligence data, construction companies were most affected, where delays are recorded even on large infrastructure projects. In several regions, workers went on strike due to non-payment. The mining industry is also in crisis: hundreds of miners were left without work after mass layoffs.

Companies are increasingly saving on staff: they are transferring employees to a four-day week, sending them on unpaid leave, cutting bonuses, or transferring them to employment contracts to reduce social security contributions. According to surveys, 20% of employees have lost part of their bonuses, and another 9% have lost them completely. - the report says.

Intelligence notes that doctors and teachers report a sharp drop in income due to reduced allowances and bonuses. In many regions, the salaries of doctors and educators have decreased by tens of percent, which causes dissatisfaction and a sense of injustice among social workers.

