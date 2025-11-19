Strategic blow for Moscow: Russia suspended the creation of a naval base in Port Sudan - intelligence

$42.090.03
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
04:01 PM • 14903 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 21959 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 17660 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM • 14038 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM • 14806 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
12:10 PM • 15911 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
November 19, 11:46 AM • 21578 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
November 19, 11:37 AM • 18592 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
November 19, 10:05 AM • 16625 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIAPhotoVideoNovember 19, 08:10 AM • 32119 views
Death toll from Russian attack on Ternopil rises to 12, in some places in the city the chlorine level is 6.5 times higher - mayorNovember 19, 09:24 AM • 14449 views
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on TernopilPhotoNovember 19, 11:26 AM • 24981 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhoto12:04 PM • 24232 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhoto02:12 PM • 12804 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 21953 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhoto02:12 PM • 12887 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhoto12:04 PM • 24309 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 40657 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 40587 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 33683 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 32128 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 33262 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 50470 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 44311 views
Strategic blow for Moscow: Russia suspended the creation of a naval base in Port Sudan - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 836 views

Russia has suspended agreements on the creation of a naval logistics base in Port Sudan due to the civil conflict, which has become a strategic blow for Moscow. The project envisioned the deployment of up to 300 military personnel and four ships for 25 years.

Strategic blow for Moscow: Russia suspended the creation of a naval base in Port Sudan - intelligence

The Russian Federation announced the suspension of agreements on the creation of a naval logistics point in Port Sudan, citing the escalation of the civil conflict in the country. As reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, which became a significant strategic blow for Moscow, UNN reports.

Details

According to intelligence, the project envisioned the deployment of up to 300 military personnel and four ships for 25 years, with the possibility of extension.

The suspension of the project became a significant strategic blow for Moscow. Port Sudan was considered a key element for Russia's permanent presence in the Indian Ocean, control over the Red Sea, and access to the Suez Canal area. The base was to become Russia's first full-fledged naval facility in Africa after the collapse of the USSR 

- the report says.

Russia's economy is sliding into recession, with the most noticeable deterioration in manufacturing - intelligence14.11.25, 12:03 • 5199 views

However, even if the project were implemented, the capabilities of the Russian fleet remain limited by the war against Ukraine. This is manifested in a sharp reduction in activity in the Mediterranean Sea: in recent months, it has been reduced to episodic sorties of one submarine of projects 877/636. The reason is said to be the loss of reliance on the port of Tartus in Syria, which provided repair and logistics for the group. For comparison: in 2018, Russia maintained at least two submarines and about ten surface ships there.

Moscow's dependence on China grows despite trade decline - intelligence15.11.25, 14:09 • 5920 views

Against this background, the Kremlin is shifting its focus to the Baltic Sea and the Arctic. The suspension of the project in Port Sudan demonstrates the limited resources of the Russian Federation for expanding foreign military infrastructure in wartime conditions and weakens its positions in the African direction 

- summarized the intelligence.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World