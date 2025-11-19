Strategic blow for Moscow: Russia suspended the creation of a naval base in Port Sudan - intelligence
Kyiv • UNN
Russia has suspended agreements on the creation of a naval logistics base in Port Sudan due to the civil conflict, which has become a strategic blow for Moscow. The project envisioned the deployment of up to 300 military personnel and four ships for 25 years.
The Russian Federation announced the suspension of agreements on the creation of a naval logistics point in Port Sudan, citing the escalation of the civil conflict in the country. As reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, which became a significant strategic blow for Moscow, UNN reports.
Details
According to intelligence, the project envisioned the deployment of up to 300 military personnel and four ships for 25 years, with the possibility of extension.
The suspension of the project became a significant strategic blow for Moscow. Port Sudan was considered a key element for Russia's permanent presence in the Indian Ocean, control over the Red Sea, and access to the Suez Canal area. The base was to become Russia's first full-fledged naval facility in Africa after the collapse of the USSR
However, even if the project were implemented, the capabilities of the Russian fleet remain limited by the war against Ukraine. This is manifested in a sharp reduction in activity in the Mediterranean Sea: in recent months, it has been reduced to episodic sorties of one submarine of projects 877/636. The reason is said to be the loss of reliance on the port of Tartus in Syria, which provided repair and logistics for the group. For comparison: in 2018, Russia maintained at least two submarines and about ten surface ships there.
Against this background, the Kremlin is shifting its focus to the Baltic Sea and the Arctic. The suspension of the project in Port Sudan demonstrates the limited resources of the Russian Federation for expanding foreign military infrastructure in wartime conditions and weakens its positions in the African direction