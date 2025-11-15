Moscow's dependence on China grows despite trade decline - intelligence

$42.060.00
48.880.00
ukenru
09:13 AM • 10134 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
07:45 AM • 15219 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 32590 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
November 14, 04:09 PM • 51253 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 37891 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 33610 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 27847 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 18551 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 54905 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 49463 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Germany allocates 150 million euros for American weapons for UkraineNovember 15, 03:21 AM • 4110 views
US successfully tests B61-12 tactical thermonuclear aerial bomb: detailsNovember 15, 04:58 AM • 12586 views
Scientists have discovered a way to curb anxiety by influencing brain neuronsNovember 15, 05:29 AM • 6678 views
Search and rescue operations completed in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district - State Emergency ServicePhotoNovember 15, 05:46 AM • 7682 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on November 14: death toll rises to 707:49 AM • 10565 views
Publications
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 54908 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 49467 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 37002 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 61608 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 289616 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Hanno Pevkur
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 16901 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 54908 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 21835 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 38275 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 85563 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Series

Moscow's dependence on China grows despite trade decline - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

In 2025, trade between Russia and China decreased by 9.4% to $163.6 billion. This strengthens the Russian economy's dependence on Beijing due to energy and metal exports.

Moscow's dependence on China grows despite trade decline - intelligence

Over the nine months of 2025, trade volumes between Russia and China decreased to $163.6 billion, which is 9.4% less than in the same period of 2024. The dependence of the Russian economy on the export of energy carriers and metals, most of which are sold to China, makes it increasingly vulnerable to fluctuations in demand in the Chinese market and strengthens its dependence on Beijing. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Ukrainian intelligence stated that over the nine months of 2025, trade volumes between Russia and China decreased to $163.6 billion, which is 9.4% less than in the same period of 2024.

In 2025, both China's exports to Russia decreased by 11.3% (to $73.6 billion), and Russian supplies to China decreased by 7.7% (to $90 billion).

- the report says.

The main factor in the decline was the decrease in energy prices. The value of Russian energy exports to China in January-September decreased by 18.9%, or $14 billion. Oil exports fell by 8.1% in physical terms and by 21% in monetary terms due to the decrease in Brent prices.

Another factor was the oversupply of Chinese cars in the Russian market.

"After record deliveries in 2024, demand decreased by more than half - by 56%.

Additional pressure was caused by logistical disruptions. In the fall, queues of trucks formed at the Chinese-Kazakh border, and the cost of transportation from China to Russia increased: by rail - by 25% (to $5,000), by road - by 35% (to $15,000 for a 20-ton truck). Some shipping operators, including CStar Line (UAE) and STF Shipping (China), reduced voyages to Russian ports due to financial restrictions. The dependence of the Russian economy on the export of energy carriers and metals, most of which are sold to China, makes it increasingly vulnerable to fluctuations in demand in the Chinese market and strengthens its dependence on Beijing," the SZR added.

Recall

The Russian economy is plunging into recession, having exhausted internal resources to support the economy, with the most noticeable deterioration observed in manufacturing.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
China
Kazakhstan