Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

US President Donald Trump has warned Venezuela's new leader, Delcy Rodriguez, of severe consequences if she does not change the country's political course. The statement comes amid preparations for the trial of ousted Nicolas Maduro in New York.

Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez

US President Donald Trump warned the new head of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, of severe consequences if she does not change the country's political course. The statement was made in an interview with The Atlantic magazine amid preparations for the court hearing of the overthrown Nicolás Maduro in New York. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Trump made it clear that he expects full loyalty to US interests and democratic reforms from Rodriguez, who previously served as vice president.

If she doesn't do what's right, she's going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro.

- said the American president.

He emphasized that a change of power in Venezuela is necessary, as "it can't get any worse," and called the removal of the previous regime a boon for the country.

Reaction from Caracas and Washington

Delcy Rodriguez, who is to be sworn in as president on Monday at 08:00 local time, is trying to ease tensions. During the first cabinet meeting, she offered Washington an agenda focused on joint development within the framework of international law. Despite support from Venezuela's Supreme Court and military, her position remains precarious due to direct US pressure.

"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American country05.01.26, 06:20 • 3530 views

Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that the United States is not at war with Venezuela, despite Saturday's airstrikes on Caracas, which resulted in Maduro and his wife being taken into custody. At the same time, some American Democratic lawmakers have already called this special operation an "act of war" that goes beyond international norms.

Recall

Maduro's capture took place on the night of January 3 in Caracas during Operation "Absolute Resolve", carried out by elite Delta Force operatives with the support of the FBI.

After their detention, the couple were initially taken to the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima, from where they were later flown to the US.

President Donald Trump, in a statement regarding the event, noted that Maduro "will face the full force of American justice."

Later, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez issued a video address on state television, in which she called the captured Nicolás Maduro the "only" legitimate president of the country.

A few hours later, the Supreme Court of Venezuela ordered Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to assume the powers of head of state.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Marco Rubio
Nicolas Maduro
Venezuela
Donald Trump
New York City
United States