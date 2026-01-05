$42.170.00
Trump does not believe that Ukraine attacked Putin's residence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Donald Trump stated that he does not believe the reports of a Ukrainian attack on Vladimir Putin's residence. He noted that the available information does not confirm the fact of a targeted strike.

Trump does not believe that Ukraine attacked Putin's residence

US President Donald Trump said he did not believe the reports of a Ukrainian attack on Vladimir Putin's residence were true. He told reporters on Sunday aboard Air Force One during a flight from Florida to Washington, writes UNN.

Details

Donald Trump questioned the official version of the Kremlin, noting that the available information does not confirm the fact of a targeted strike.

"I don't believe that strike happened. Something happened quite nearby, but it had nothing to do with it," Trump emphasized.

- Trump emphasized.

Accusations from Moscow

Earlier, the Russian side accused Ukraine of attempting to attack Putin's residence in the Novgorod region. According to Moscow, 91 long-range attack drones were allegedly used for the attack.

Against the backdrop of this event, Russia announced its intention to revise its position in the ongoing negotiations with the United States on ending the war in Ukraine. Despite these statements, the American administration currently sees no evidence of such a large-scale operation by Kyiv. 

Stepan Haftko

