"Attack" on Putin's residence: the Kremlin organized a primitive fake to sow discord between the US and Ukraine - Center for Countering Disinformation

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his propagandists organized a primitive fake with an "attack" on the residence in the Novgorod region. He wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Kovalenko, this may indicate several goals of the Russians:

First, such fakes, brought to the highest diplomatic level, are created so that Putin has a foundation for delaying negotiations on ending the war, and can also change his positions in Trump's peace plan, reformat them, and continue fighting. Putin's main goal today is to drag out the war until May, avoid new American sanctions, and create preconditions for deviating from the points of Trump's plan that demand something from Moscow;

Second, it was an attempt to once again create a rift between Trump and the Ukrainian authorities. Putin's words about the attack on the residence, told to Trump personally, were made to shift the blame for the protracted war to Ukraine in order to provoke the US president's irritation, which, according to the Russians' plan, could have led to a quarrel with Ukraine. But this did not happen.

Putin is trying in every possible way to avoid the current situation in which the US, Europe, and Ukraine work together, constantly coordinating positions. He wants to decide the fate of Europe and Ukraine without Europe and Ukraine, directly with the US. But this is not working. And it will not work - Kovalenko's post reads.

Recall

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War found no video recordings or local reports of a possible Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence in the Novgorod region.

At the same time, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on the Russian leader's residence.