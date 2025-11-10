Russia's VAT increase due to military spending will hit citizens and regional budgets - intelligence

ukenru
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Exclusives
Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs reduced electricity production after Russia's night attack - IAEANovember 10, 02:37 AM
Rescuers showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Sumy region on November 9November 10, 03:09 AM
Ukrainian military personnel undergo training in Poland: General Staff released footage from exercisesNovember 10, 03:40 AM
Halushchenko and Hrynchuk may lose their positions: relevant statements and resolutions have been submitted to the Rada09:27 AM
Large-scale corruption scheme in energy sector: SAPO reveals new details of investigation10:55 AM
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rafael Grossi
Herman Halushchenko
Olena Ivanovska
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
United States
China
Hungary
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?10:51 AM
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionNovember 8, 02:30 PM
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonNovember 7, 05:09 PM
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendNovember 7, 05:00 PM
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Heating
Gold

Russia's VAT increase due to military spending will hit citizens and regional budgets - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

The planned increase in VAT in Russia to 22% from 2026 will not provide the expected revenues, but on the contrary, will lead to a decrease in revenues by 6.1 billion US dollars. This will increase inflationary pressure, reduce domestic demand, and increase the cost of government borrowing.

Russia's VAT increase due to military spending will hit citizens and regional budgets - intelligence

The planned increase in the VAT rate in Russia from January 1, 2026, to 22% is unlikely to provide the expected growth in budget revenues. According to estimates, in 2026, VAT revenues will be $6.1 billion less than the Russian Ministry of Finance forecasts. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The tax increase will have a number of side effects. Domestic demand is expected to decrease, which will reduce excise and customs revenues. Higher prices will reduce corporate profits, the wage fund, and tax payments from personal income. Reduced dividends for private and state shareholders will lead to losses for individual companies, and regions will lose a significant portion of their revenues.

- the report says.

The increase in VAT will intensify inflationary pressure and force the Russian Central Bank to maintain a high key rate for at least two more quarters. This will increase the cost of government borrowing: the Ministry of Finance will have to place bonds at a higher yield, which will increase debt servicing costs and reduce the net fiscal effect of the reform.

It is noted that the 22% rate will make Russian VAT one of the highest in the world – only Hungary (27%) and several Northern European countries have higher rates. The decision indicates a shortage of budget resources caused by rising military spending and declining export revenues. As a result, Russia will face a further deepening of the economic crisis, an expansion of the shadow sector, and even more expensive loans for businesses and state-owned companies.

Russia proposes drug certificates amid rising prices and drug shortages - intelligence08.11.25, 22:15

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Sanctions
State budget
War in Ukraine
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Hungary