The Russian government is promoting a bill on personalized drug certificates worth 4.5 thousand rubles for low-income families and citizens in crisis situations. But against the backdrop of rapidly rising prices, this aid is meager, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

As reported by intelligence, from January to September 2025, the average price of a drug package in Russia jumped by 13.6% compared to last year – to 416 rubles, which is 3.5 times higher than official inflation.

The problem is particularly acute in the field of nephrology. In at least ten regions, patients with chronic kidney diseases do not receive vital medications. In St. Petersburg, "Parsabiv" is not issued to hemodialysis patients. In Bashkortostan, there is a shortage of "Eralfon", "Mirtsera" and "Ketosteril", as well as iron-based drugs. In the Saratov region, pre-dialysis patients were left without "Kalimeit" and "Zemplar". The reason is chronic underfunding of the system. Supplies are also decreasing: for example, 531 thousand packages of "Ketosteril" entered the market in the first nine months of 2025 – 24% less than last year