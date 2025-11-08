Russia proposes drug certificates amid rising prices and drug shortages - intelligence

ukenru
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian Kuznetsov
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
Departure abroad and entry impossible: database failure occurred - State Border Guard Service
Construction of Rheinmetall plant in Ukraine delayed: CEO names reason
In Dnipro, a Yorkshire Terrier named Michelle was rescued from under the rubble of a 9-story building; her owner is in the hospital
Dnipropetrovsk declared two days of mourning for the victims of the massive Russian attack
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auction
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auction
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prison
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game
Russia proposes drug certificates amid rising prices and drug shortages - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 818 views

The Russian government is promoting a bill on personalized drug certificates worth 4,500 rubles for low-income individuals, but the average price of a drug package has increased by 13.6%. Patients with chronic kidney diseases in ten regions do not receive vital medications, and the number of medical scientists has decreased by 27% in 15 years.

Russia proposes drug certificates amid rising prices and drug shortages - intelligence

The Russian government is promoting a bill on personalized drug certificates worth 4.5 thousand rubles for low-income families and citizens in crisis situations. But against the backdrop of rapidly rising prices, this aid is meager, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

As reported by intelligence, from January to September 2025, the average price of a drug package in Russia jumped by 13.6% compared to last year – to 416 rubles, which is 3.5 times higher than official inflation.

The problem is particularly acute in the field of nephrology. In at least ten regions, patients with chronic kidney diseases do not receive vital medications. In St. Petersburg, "Parsabiv" is not issued to hemodialysis patients. In Bashkortostan, there is a shortage of "Eralfon", "Mirtsera" and "Ketosteril", as well as iron-based drugs. In the Saratov region, pre-dialysis patients were left without "Kalimeit" and "Zemplar". The reason is chronic underfunding of the system. Supplies are also decreasing: for example, 531 thousand packages of "Ketosteril" entered the market in the first nine months of 2025 – 24% less than last year 

- the report says.

HIV infection is spreading in Russian regions at a catastrophic rate - intelligence07.11.25, 14:00 • 3118 views

The crisis also affects the scientific sphere. In medicine, over the past 15 years, Russia has lost every fourth researcher: in 2024, only 8,387 medical scientists remained – 27% less than in 2010.

In total, as of early 2024, 338.9 thousand researchers worked in all fields in the country. This is 40.5 thousand less than in 2015, i.e., minus 11%. Only during the years of the full-scale war against Ukraine, the number of scientists decreased by thousands more, and at least 2.5 thousand left the country, among them – more than 800 with international recognition 

- summarized the intelligence.

Russian regions on the verge of a budget crisis: Russians bought 1.94 million packages of antidepressants in September alone - intelligence22.10.25, 19:05 • 3352 views

Antonina Tumanova

