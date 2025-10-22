$41.740.01
Electricity prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged this winter: the government extended the PSO until April 30
Women should no longer remain silent about sexual harassment - Deputy Prosecutor General
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 13090 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 11977 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 10623 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 9298 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Russian regions on the verge of a budget crisis: Russians bought 1.94 million packages of antidepressants in September alone - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1078 views

Most Russian regions had exhausted their financial reserves by September, and six constituent entities of the federation had less than one percent of their annual budget in their accounts. The total deficit of regional budgets increased to 724.8 billion rubles, and revenues fell in 26 regions.

Russian regions on the verge of a budget crisis: Russians bought 1.94 million packages of antidepressants in September alone - intelligence

Russian regions are entering the deepest budget crisis in decades. By September, most of them had exhausted their financial reserves, and six constituent entities of the federation had less than one percent of their annual budget in their accounts – enough money for only a few days of expenses, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

According to intelligence data, the Arkhangelsk region, with an annual budget of 156 billion rubles, maintains a reserve of only 50 million – 0.03% of planned expenditures. Kalmykia has 40 million left, Volgograd region – 100 million, Belgorod region – 200 million rubles. Ulyanovsk, Irkutsk and Murmansk regions have saved no more than 0.5–0.7% of annual funding.

Closure of container terminals in the Moscow region paralyzes Russia's transport system: intelligence details20.10.25, 14:53 • 3661 view

The lack of liquidity has already led to sequestration. The Irkutsk region is cutting 4.9 billion rubles in education and healthcare. In 12 regions, teachers' salaries have been cut. To plug the deficit, local authorities in the Yaroslavl, Ulyanovsk regions and Dagestan are preparing to raise taxes for small businesses, and in the Orenburg, Novosibirsk regions and Krasnoyarsk Krai 

– transport tax.

The cumulative deficit of regional budgets increased from 397.8 billion rubles in June to 724.8 billion in September. Revenues fell in 26 regions in nominal terms, and taking into account inflation – in 53. In the first half of the year, 67 constituent entities of the federation ended the year with a "hole" in local finances. The largest deficit is in Kemerovo (34% of revenues), Arkhangelsk (31%), Murmansk (28%) regions and the Komi Republic (30%) 

- the report says.

The intelligence service emphasizes that financial pressure is reflected in the social situation. In September, Russians purchased 1.94 million packages of antidepressants worth 13.8 billion rubles – 33% more than last year.

By the end of the year, the situation with regional budgets will only worsen – there are no new sources of income, and expenses continue to grow 

- stated in the message.

"Working for food": in hundreds of municipalities of the Russian Federation, food expenses exceed 50% of non-cash payments - intelligence21.10.25, 16:53 • 2462 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
State budget