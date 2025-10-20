In Russia, the crisis in container logistics is escalating due to new regional restrictions. The loss of efficiency of transport infrastructure, border congestion, and lack of capacity in key hubs can significantly reduce Russia's ability to quickly transfer resources, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

According to intelligence, all container sites in the Russian Federation are registered, operators must have a contract for handling solid municipal waste, as well as for container equipment, fencing, security, lighting, sewerage, a system for photo and video recording of container movement, and even an electronic scanner for inspecting the contents of containers. In view of this, terminals and depots are being massively closed in the Moscow region, which has already led to serious disruptions in the transport hub of the Russian capital.

Operators reported that they were forced to move their container flows to neighboring regions. At the same time, at the few remaining terminals in the Moscow region, the cost of services has already doubled. Due to the imbalance of import-export flows, empty containers are beginning to accumulate in the Moscow transport hub, for which there are no storage facilities. The railway infrastructure is operating at its limit, and the roads of the capital region are filled with trucks. The complete closure of the depot could increase freight traffic by more than a million trips per year, which means congestion, chaos, and even greater costs - the report says.

If the volume of transportation returns to pre-crisis levels, the situation will escalate into a full-scale transport collapse, which will lead not only to delays but also to disruption of supplies, the intelligence added.

The loss of efficiency of transport infrastructure, border congestion, and lack of capacity in key hubs can significantly reduce Russia's ability to quickly transfer resources. This once again confirms the weakness of the system built on authoritarianism and corruption - the report says.

