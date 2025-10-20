$41.730.10
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
08:22 AM • 33985 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
08:16 AM • 18705 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 22747 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
07:07 AM • 6200 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 23797 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 25628 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender Donbas
October 19, 06:24 PM • 64274 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 104199 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27
October 19, 02:19 PM • 53267 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - media
Closure of container terminals in the Moscow region paralyzes Russia's transport system: intelligence details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

In Russia, the crisis in container logistics is escalating due to new regional restrictions, leading to the closure of terminals and depots. This has caused serious disruptions in Moscow's transport hub and an increase in the cost of services.

Closure of container terminals in the Moscow region paralyzes Russia's transport system: intelligence details

In Russia, the crisis in container logistics is escalating due to new regional restrictions. The loss of efficiency of transport infrastructure, border congestion, and lack of capacity in key hubs can significantly reduce Russia's ability to quickly transfer resources, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

According to intelligence, all container sites in the Russian Federation are registered, operators must have a contract for handling solid municipal waste, as well as for container equipment, fencing, security, lighting, sewerage, a system for photo and video recording of container movement, and even an electronic scanner for inspecting the contents of containers. In view of this, terminals and depots are being massively closed in the Moscow region, which has already led to serious disruptions in the transport hub of the Russian capital.

Russian industrial giants are massively switching to a shortened work week: intelligence named the reasons14.10.25, 19:25 • 5582 views

Operators reported that they were forced to move their container flows to neighboring regions. At the same time, at the few remaining terminals in the Moscow region, the cost of services has already doubled. Due to the imbalance of import-export flows, empty containers are beginning to accumulate in the Moscow transport hub, for which there are no storage facilities. The railway infrastructure is operating at its limit, and the roads of the capital region are filled with trucks. The complete closure of the depot could increase freight traffic by more than a million trips per year, which means congestion, chaos, and even greater costs

 - the report says.

If the volume of transportation returns to pre-crisis levels, the situation will escalate into a full-scale transport collapse, which will lead not only to delays but also to disruption of supplies, the intelligence added.

The loss of efficiency of transport infrastructure, border congestion, and lack of capacity in key hubs can significantly reduce Russia's ability to quickly transfer resources. This once again confirms the weakness of the system built on authoritarianism and corruption 

- the report says.

Russian Railways cuts staff and investments amid falling freight volumes - intelligence20.10.25, 13:54 • 1472 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
War in Ukraine