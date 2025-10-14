$41.610.01
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 4736 views
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
03:17 PM • 10013 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
03:00 PM • 9328 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
01:31 PM • 18689 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 14995 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 22091 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
12:39 PM • 13403 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 21064 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
11:36 AM • 11592 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
11:14 AM • 10602 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - Syrskyі
Russian industrial giants are massively switching to a shortened work week: intelligence named the reasons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

In 2025, Russian enterprises in the automotive, metallurgical, machine-building, and construction industries will switch to a shortened work week. This is due to a slowdown in economic activity, a decrease in demand, and Western sanctions.

Russian industrial giants are massively switching to a shortened work week: intelligence named the reasons

In 2025, an increasing number of Russian industrial enterprises are switching to a shortened work week. This practice has become systemic in the automotive, metallurgical, machine-building, and construction industries, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

According to intelligence data, the reasons for the transition to a shortened work week are the slowdown in economic activity, reduced domestic demand, and restrictions caused by Western sanctions.

Among the companies that have introduced a four-day week are the largest players in the industrial sector: "AvtoVAZ" (Tolyatti), "KAMAZ" (Naberezhnye Chelny), "Gorky Automobile Plant" and "Likino Bus Plant". Sales of "Lada" cars have fallen by 25% since the beginning of the year, while "KAMAZ" and LiAZ have reduced sales volumes by 60%. In metallurgy, a similar step was taken by the Chelyabinsk Electrometallurgical Combine, which experienced a drop in domestic consumption. The construction sector is reacting similarly: "Tsemros" has transferred employees to a four-day schedule due to weak demand and low competitiveness of products 

- the report says.

By 2030, Russia will lose about half of its civilian aircraft fleet - intelligence08.10.25, 20:42 • 7031 view

According to intelligence, machine-building enterprises are also reducing working hours: "Yaroslavl Motor Plant" introduced a shortened week until the end of the year, and "Uralvagonzavod" - for civilian production from December, concentrating resources on defense orders.

Trade unions consider this step a temporary compromise that allows avoiding mass layoffs. However, employees report a decrease in income and a lack of guarantees regarding the timing of a return to full employment. The reduction of the working week indicates a deepening of crisis phenomena in industry and a gradual adaptation of enterprises to a narrowed market. If low demand persists, such a practice may spread to other sectors - from agriculture to energy and financial services 

- added the intelligence service.

Russia's VAT hike will lead to the closure of 20% of order pick-up points - intelligence09.10.25, 15:40 • 2586 views

Antonina Tumanova

