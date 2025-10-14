In 2025, an increasing number of Russian industrial enterprises are switching to a shortened work week. This practice has become systemic in the automotive, metallurgical, machine-building, and construction industries, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

According to intelligence data, the reasons for the transition to a shortened work week are the slowdown in economic activity, reduced domestic demand, and restrictions caused by Western sanctions.

Among the companies that have introduced a four-day week are the largest players in the industrial sector: "AvtoVAZ" (Tolyatti), "KAMAZ" (Naberezhnye Chelny), "Gorky Automobile Plant" and "Likino Bus Plant". Sales of "Lada" cars have fallen by 25% since the beginning of the year, while "KAMAZ" and LiAZ have reduced sales volumes by 60%. In metallurgy, a similar step was taken by the Chelyabinsk Electrometallurgical Combine, which experienced a drop in domestic consumption. The construction sector is reacting similarly: "Tsemros" has transferred employees to a four-day schedule due to weak demand and low competitiveness of products - the report says.

By 2030, Russia will lose about half of its civilian aircraft fleet - intelligence

According to intelligence, machine-building enterprises are also reducing working hours: "Yaroslavl Motor Plant" introduced a shortened week until the end of the year, and "Uralvagonzavod" - for civilian production from December, concentrating resources on defense orders.

Trade unions consider this step a temporary compromise that allows avoiding mass layoffs. However, employees report a decrease in income and a lack of guarantees regarding the timing of a return to full employment. The reduction of the working week indicates a deepening of crisis phenomena in industry and a gradual adaptation of enterprises to a narrowed market. If low demand persists, such a practice may spread to other sectors - from agriculture to energy and financial services - added the intelligence service.

Russia's VAT hike will lead to the closure of 20% of order pick-up points - intelligence