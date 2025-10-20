$41.730.10
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
08:22 AM • 34059 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
08:16 AM • 18737 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 22779 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
07:07 AM • 6248 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 23806 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 25636 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 64278 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 104233 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 53267 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime08:22 AM • 34052 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhoto08:14 AM • 21212 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 104230 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 71179 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 150012 views
Russian Railways cuts staff and investments amid falling freight volumes - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1476 views

Russian Railways is preparing to cut management staff and freeze hiring due to declining transportation volumes. The company's net profit for the first half of 2025 fell by 95%, and the investment program was cut by 40%.

Russian Railways cuts staff and investments amid falling freight volumes - intelligence

Russian Railways is preparing to cut management staff and freeze hiring in an attempt to increase efficiency amid declining traffic and a deteriorating economic situation. First of all, the company will eliminate existing vacancies and limit the recruitment of new employees, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

According to intelligence data, the volume of freight traffic of Russian Railways has been decreasing for the fourth year in a row: by 3.9% in 2022, 0.2% in 2023, 4.1% in 2024, and 6.7% in the first nine months of 2025. The largest drop is recorded in the transportation of grain (–26.6%), cement (–13.8%), and building materials (–13.1%).

Russia's VAT hike will lead to the closure of 20% of order pick-up points - intelligence09.10.25, 15:40 • 2608 views

To avoid mass layoffs, in August, Russian Railways introduced forced unpaid leave for managers. Employees of the central office must take three additional days off per month at their own expense. The company, which employs about 700,000 people, is trying to reduce costs without directly cutting staff. Financial indicators have sharply deteriorated: net profit for the first half of 2025 fell by 95% - to $33.75 million against $173.8 million in 2024 and $1.48 billion in 2023. The investment program has been cut by 40% - from $16.3 billion to $10.7 billion, which affected infrastructure modernization, rolling stock renewal, and projects aimed at increasing raw material exports to China.

- the report says.

The intelligence added that the Russian company's debt currently amounts to about 2.77 trillion rubles. It is expected that in 2026, Russian Railways will face a shortage of working capital to service loans and finance eastern projects, including the expansion of the Baikal-Amur Mainline and integration with Chinese logistics routes.

Russian industrial giants are massively switching to a shortened work week: intelligence named the reasons14.10.25, 19:25 • 5582 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
China