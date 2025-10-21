$41.760.03
48.660.10
02:07 PM • 2700 views
Publications
Exclusives
"Working for food": in hundreds of municipalities of the Russian Federation, food expenses exceed 50% of non-cash payments - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 682 views

The economic crisis in Russia is deepening, as in 220 municipalities, food expenses exceed 50% of non-cash payments. This indicates widespread poverty, where households spend almost their entire budget on basic needs.

"Working for food": in hundreds of municipalities of the Russian Federation, food expenses exceed 50% of non-cash payments - intelligence

The economic crisis in Russia is escalating - in 220 municipalities, food expenditures exceed 50% of non-cash payments, reports UNN with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

According to intelligence, the indicator, known as Engel's Law, is becoming an indicator of mass poverty, where households spend almost their entire budget on basic needs, without resources for development or investment.

Russian Railways cuts staff and investments amid falling freight volumes - intelligence20.10.25, 13:54 • 3470 views

Most of these districts are in depressed regions (RF - ed.): 23 in Kirov Oblast, 21 in Altai Krai, and 15 and 13 in Kostroma and Kurgan Oblasts, respectively. Low incomes are exacerbated by backwardness and inflation. The data does not cover such the poorest constituent entities of the federation as Ingushetia (poverty 25.6%), where cash dominates 

- the report says.

Russia is raising taxes and cutting social programs to finance the war and the Kremlin - intelligence08.10.25, 16:02 • 2646 views

Given this, the sale of expired products has become more frequent in Russia. Thus, in April 2025, 4165 legal entities and 13972 individual entrepreneurs violated the ban on the sale of expired products, and from July 20 to August 20, the number of violations increased even more - 14997 by individual entrepreneurs and 4790 by legal entities, the intelligence service summarized.

Closure of container terminals in the Moscow region paralyzes Russia's transport system: intelligence details20.10.25, 14:53 • 3444 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
War in Ukraine