Border queues: after the New Year, the most difficult situation is on the Polish direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 546 views

After the New Year holidays, the longest queues at the border are observed in the Polish direction, which complicates crossing for drivers and passengers. The State Border Guard Service advises taking into account the possible unstable operation of electronic systems of control services at checkpoints.

Border queues: after the New Year, the most difficult situation is on the Polish direction

After the New Year holidays, the largest queues at the border in recent times have been observed in the Polish direction, complicating crossing for drivers and passengers. This was reported by the press service of the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The State Border Guard Service advises Ukrainians to take into account the possible unstable operation of electronic systems of control services at checkpoints when planning trips.

Queues at the Polish border

  • "Yahodyn" - 1 bus (pedestrian crossing is not carried out; passenger car crossing is temporarily not carried out);
    • "Ustyluh" - 70 passenger cars, 0 buses (pedestrian crossing is not carried out);
      • "Uhryniv" - 30 passenger cars, 0 buses (pedestrian crossing is not carried out);
        • "Rava-Ruska" - 40 passenger cars, 0 buses (pedestrian crossing is not carried out);
          • "Hrushiv" - 50 passenger cars, 0 buses (pedestrian crossing is not carried out);
            • "Krakivets" - 75 passenger cars, 1 bus (pedestrian crossing is not carried out);
              • "Shehyni" - 70 passenger cars, 3 buses, 0 pedestrians (after PC) (pedestrian crossing is carried out in both directions);
                • "Smilnytsia" - 20 passenger cars, 0 buses (pedestrian crossing is not carried out);
                  • "Nyzhankovychi" - 25 passenger cars, 0 buses (pedestrian crossing is not carried out);

                    Slovakia

                    • "Malyi Bereznyi" - 15 passenger cars, 0 buses, 0 pedestrians (pedestrian crossing is carried out in both directions);
                      • "Uzhhorod" - 35 passenger cars, 0 buses (pedestrian crossing is not carried out);
                        • "Mali Selmentsi" - 0 pedestrians (open from 09:00 to 21:00).

                          Hungary

                          • "Tysa" - 10 passenger cars, 0 buses (pedestrian crossing is not carried out);
                            • "Dzvonkove" - 15 passenger cars, 0 pedestrians (open from 08:00 to 19:00);
                              • "Kosyno" - 30 passenger cars, 0 pedestrians (open from 08:00 to 20:00);
                                • "Luzhanka" - 20 passenger cars, 0 buses, 0 pedestrians;
                                  • "Vylok" - 15 passenger cars, 0 pedestrians;
                                    • "Velyka Palad" - 0 passenger cars, 0 pedestrians (open from 08:00 to 19:00).

                                      Romania

                                      • "Diakove" - 15 passenger cars, 0 buses (pedestrian crossing is not carried out);
                                        • "Solotvyno" - 5 passenger cars, 0 pedestrians;
                                          • "Porubne" - 30 passenger cars, 0 buses, 0 pedestrians;
                                            • "Krasnoilsk" - 0 passenger cars, 0 buses, 0 pedestrians;
                                              • "Diakivtsi" - 0 passenger cars, 0 pedestrians.

                                                Moldova:

                                                • "Mamalyha" - 0 passenger cars, 0 buses, 0 pedestrians;
                                                  • "Kelmensi" - 0 passenger cars, 0 buses, 0 pedestrians;
                                                    • "Rososhany" - 0 passenger cars, 0 buses, 0 pedestrians;
                                                      • "Sokyriany" - 0 passenger cars, 0 buses, 0 pedestrians

