Torture and rape at the Kagarlyk police station: The Supreme Court upheld the verdict against former law enforcement officers

On February 19, 2026, the Supreme Court, with the participation of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, upheld the verdict against two former employees of the Kaharlyk police department. They were found guilty of torture, enforced disappearance, and rape - the statement reads.

It is reported that in May 2023, the convicts were sentenced to 11 years in prison.

It was established that they systematically tortured and illegally detained people. The most serious episode occurred in May 2020, when a woman summoned as a witness was subjected to torture - she was forced to wear a gas mask, handcuffed, shot over her head, and repeatedly raped. The investigation also documented other cases: beatings, torture with electric current, holding people in the trunk, and handcuffing them to a radiator.

During the investigation, all victims and witnesses were interrogated, and evidence from both sides was examined.

