Torture and rape at the Kagarlyk police station: The Supreme Court upheld the verdict against former law enforcement officers

Exclusive
03:01 PM • 6742 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 11092 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
02:37 PM • 10689 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 18734 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
12:37 PM • 15776 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 26330 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 24716 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 24798 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 23928 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 18339 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Popular news
Large-scale drug network uncovered in special operation "Rubicon", 104 detained in Ukraine and abroad - Prosecutor General KravchenkoVideoFebruary 19, 08:18 AM • 19023 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 24239 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhoto12:06 PM • 18203 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch12:42 PM • 13083 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM • 11472 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM • 11578 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 18725 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 26323 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 24363 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 41468 views
UNN Lite
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch12:42 PM • 13183 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhoto12:06 PM • 18300 views
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 23792 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 31728 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 32763 views
Torture and rape at the Kagarlyk police station: The Supreme Court upheld the verdict against former law enforcement officers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

The Supreme Court upheld the verdict against two former employees of the Kagarlyk police department. They were found guilty of torture, enforced disappearance, and rape, and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Torture and rape at the Kagarlyk police station: The Supreme Court upheld the verdict against former law enforcement officers

The Supreme Court upheld the verdict against two former employees of the Kaharlyk police department. They were found guilty of torture, enforced disappearance, and rape. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, according to UNN

On February 19, 2026, the Supreme Court, with the participation of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, upheld the verdict against two former employees of the Kaharlyk police department. They were found guilty of torture, enforced disappearance, and rape 

- the statement reads. 

It is reported that in May 2023, the convicts were sentenced to 11 years in prison.

It was established that they systematically tortured and illegally detained people. The most serious episode occurred in May 2020, when a woman summoned as a witness was subjected to torture - she was forced to wear a gas mask, handcuffed, shot over her head, and repeatedly raped. The investigation also documented other cases: beatings, torture with electric current, holding people in the trunk, and handcuffing them to a radiator.

During the investigation, all victims and witnesses were interrogated, and evidence from both sides was examined.

Rape and torture in Kaharlyk: court upholds sentence for two former police officers04.11.24, 16:53 • 12170 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine