Exclusive
03:01 PM
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
02:46 PM
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
02:37 PM
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
01:31 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
12:37 PM
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:28 AM
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM • 6756 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
01:31 PM
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
11:28 AM
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared11:15 AM • 21038 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 39801 views
21-year-old Ukrainian in BMW crashes into Montenegrin PM's motorcade, injuries reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

In Montenegro, a car from Prime Minister Milojko Spajić's motorcade collided with a BMW driven by a Ukrainian. Three police officers were injured.

21-year-old Ukrainian in BMW crashes into Montenegrin PM's motorcade, injuries reported

An accident occurred in Montenegro involving a car from the motorcade of Prime Minister Milojko Spajić and a "BMW" driven by a Ukrainian citizen. As a result, three police officers were injured, and traffic on that section of the road was temporarily suspended. This was reported by NOVA.RS, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the accident occurred on the road from Podgorica to Kolašin. The collision involved two passenger cars - an official "Mercedes" from the escort of Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajić and a "BMW" driven by a 21-year-old Ukrainian citizen.

18-year-old BMW driver crashed to death, hitting an underpass parapet in Kyiv11.12.25, 08:42 • 3977 views

According to preliminary data, the Ukrainian citizen drove into the oncoming lane and caused a head-on collision with the official vehicle. Three police officers were in the car at the time of the collision and sustained injuries, being taken to a medical facility, while the high-ranking official was in another car of the motorcade at the time of the accident.

Based on the actions taken so far and the information gathered, it is suspected that the road traffic accident occurred because the citizen of Ukraine, who was driving a "BMW" vehicle, while moving on the regional road R-13 from the direction of Podgorica to Kolašin, on a section of the road with a full longitudinal, i.e., solid line, for unexplained reasons, drove into the oncoming lane and collided with the front part of the official escort vehicle – the escort of the protected person, which was moving from the direction of Kolašin to Podgorica.

— explained the police.

All circumstances of the accident are currently being investigated.

Ukrainian woman in Poland was rushing to a manicure, accelerated to 200 km/h and came to the attention of the police15.02.26, 14:36 • 6072 views

Alla Kiosak

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Road traffic accident
Montenegro
Podgorica
Ukraine