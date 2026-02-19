21-year-old Ukrainian in BMW crashes into Montenegrin PM's motorcade, injuries reported

An accident occurred in Montenegro involving a car from the motorcade of Prime Minister Milojko Spajić and a "BMW" driven by a Ukrainian citizen. As a result, three police officers were injured, and traffic on that section of the road was temporarily suspended. This was reported by NOVA.RS, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the accident occurred on the road from Podgorica to Kolašin. The collision involved two passenger cars - an official "Mercedes" from the escort of Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajić and a "BMW" driven by a 21-year-old Ukrainian citizen.

According to preliminary data, the Ukrainian citizen drove into the oncoming lane and caused a head-on collision with the official vehicle. Three police officers were in the car at the time of the collision and sustained injuries, being taken to a medical facility, while the high-ranking official was in another car of the motorcade at the time of the accident.

Based on the actions taken so far and the information gathered, it is suspected that the road traffic accident occurred because the citizen of Ukraine, who was driving a "BMW" vehicle, while moving on the regional road R-13 from the direction of Podgorica to Kolašin, on a section of the road with a full longitudinal, i.e., solid line, for unexplained reasons, drove into the oncoming lane and collided with the front part of the official escort vehicle – the escort of the protected person, which was moving from the direction of Kolašin to Podgorica. — explained the police.

All circumstances of the accident are currently being investigated.

