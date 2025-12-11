18-year-old BMW driver crashed to death, hitting an underpass parapet in Kyiv

An 18-year-old BMW driver died in a car accident on Naberezhne Highway in Kyiv, three passengers are in the hospital, a criminal proceeding has been opened, UNN reports with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

Details

According to the police, yesterday around midnight, an 18-year-old BMW driver, moving from the side of the Metro Bridge towards the "Vydubychi" station, lost control and drove off the roadway, where he collided with a concrete parapet of an underpass.

"As a result of the accident, the driver of the vehicle died at the scene, and three of his passengers - men aged 18, 20, and 24 - were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity," the police said.

Investigators of the capital's police department have launched a criminal proceeding under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of traffic safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving vehicles.

The mechanism and circumstances of the accident are being established.

