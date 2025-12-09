Five people injured in a road accident on Brovarsky Avenue in Kyiv, traffic blocked

$42.060.13
December 8, 07:50 PM • 12929 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 24619 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 23707 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 29308 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
December 8, 02:34 PM • 29000 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 31756 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
December 8, 01:00 PM • 41179 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
December 8, 12:25 PM • 37428 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 18837 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
December 8, 10:53 AM • 37657 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
"You know what I gave them? Nothing" - Trump criticized Biden's aid to Ukraine and called the journalist "disgusting"VideoDecember 8, 08:56 PM • 10903 views
Kramatorsk under attack: Russian aerial bomb injures four, including childrenDecember 8, 09:21 PM • 7460 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces moved to more advantageous positions near Myrnohrad - 7th Airborne Assault CorpsVideoDecember 8, 09:42 PM • 10917 views
Project "Primary Source": Russia rewrites national identity of children in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 8, 09:59 PM • 4294 views
"Rescue" Putin-style: hundreds of refugees from Ukraine are being expelled from a sanatorium in Russia - Center for Countering Disinformation03:32 AM • 9466 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 12373 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
António Costa
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Ukraine
United States
Brussels
London
Donetsk Oblast
UNN Lite
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 16378 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 59617 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 69811 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 70515 views
Technology
Social network
Brent Crude
KAB-250
FGM-148 Javelin

Five people injured in a road accident on Brovarsky Avenue in Kyiv, traffic blocked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

In Kyiv, a road accident involving an Audi occurred on Brovarsky Avenue, injuring five people. Traffic is blocked in both directions from the Metro Bridge.

In Kyiv, five people were injured in a road accident on Brovarsky Avenue, traffic is blocked in both directions from the Metro Bridge, police are working at the scene, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred today around 7:20 a.m.

According to preliminary information, the driver of an Audi, moving along Brovarsky Avenue, lost control and collided with a barrier. Currently, five people are known to have been injured in the accident.

- the police reported.

An investigative and operational group of the capital's main department, patrol police crews, and doctors are working at the scene. The mechanism and circumstances of the accident are being investigated.

"Traffic is blocked in both directions from the Metro Bridge," the police said.

Road accidents with victims increased by 11%: top roads with the highest number of accidents04.10.24, 09:28 • 27129 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Metro Bridge (Kyiv)
National Police of Ukraine
Audi
Kyiv