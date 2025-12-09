Five people injured in a road accident on Brovarsky Avenue in Kyiv, traffic blocked

In Kyiv, five people were injured in a road accident on Brovarsky Avenue, traffic is blocked in both directions from the Metro Bridge, police are working at the scene, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred today around 7:20 a.m.

According to preliminary information, the driver of an Audi, moving along Brovarsky Avenue, lost control and collided with a barrier. Currently, five people are known to have been injured in the accident. - the police reported.

An investigative and operational group of the capital's main department, patrol police crews, and doctors are working at the scene. The mechanism and circumstances of the accident are being investigated.

"Traffic is blocked in both directions from the Metro Bridge," the police said.

Road accidents with victims increased by 11%: top roads with the highest number of accidents