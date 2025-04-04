$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 5422 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 50606 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 189695 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 110033 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 368462 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 296341 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211412 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243141 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254559 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160651 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Porsche SE after losses: Automotive holding company considers returning to the defense business

The Porsche SE holding company, which has suffered losses, is considering re-entering the arms market. The company has experience in developing the Leopard tank for the Bundeswehr and is already investing in the development of drones.

Economy • April 3, 11:09 AM • 10448 views

EU automakers face billions in losses due to Trump's tariffs – what is the market situation

Trump will introduce 25% tariffs on car imports, which will hit European manufacturers. Porsche and Mercedes may lose billions of euros in profits due to the new US duties.

Economy • March 27, 02:22 PM • 474542 views

The number of owners of luxury cars has increased in Ukraine: they paid UAH 220 million in transport tax

The number of car owners who fall under the "luxury tax" has increased by 38%. They paid almost UAH 220 million in tax, most of it in Kyiv.

Society • March 14, 12:55 PM • 16755 views

Volkswagen recalls more than 60,000 vehicles in the US due to a fault

Volkswagen is recalling 60,490 vehicles in the United States due to a problem with the display of the gear position. The defect affects the ID.4, Audi Q4 e-Tron and Q4 e-Tron Sportback models from 2021-2023.

News of the World • March 1, 01:39 PM • 35786 views

Tesla loses European market after Musk's political statements - FT

Tesla's sales in Europe fell by 45% in January 2024 after Elon Musk's political statements. The company's market share dropped to 1%, while total sales of electric vehicles in Europe increased by 37%.

Economy • February 25, 10:04 AM • 29830 views

What cars with gasoline engines did Ukrainians buy in 2024: unexpected leaders

In Ukraine, 27. 9 thousand new gasoline cars were registered, which is 2% less than last year. Mazda CX5 was the best-selling car, and Volkswagen Golf was the top seller among used imported cars.

Economy • January 17, 04:33 PM • 43874 views

More than 222 thousand used cars were imported to Ukraine in 2024

In 2024, more than 222. 1 thousand used cars were registered in Ukraine, up 4% year-on-year. Volkswagen Golf became the most popular model among used cars with 12,164 units.

Society • January 7, 07:44 AM • 23700 views

TOP-10 most popular new cars in Ukraine: who topped the ranking in December

RENAULT Duster remains the leader in new car sales in Ukraine in December 2024 with 495 units sold.

Economy • January 2, 09:00 AM • 27454 views

Data on 800 thousand Volkswagen electric vehicles are now publicly available

The data of 800,000 Volkswagen electric car owners was made publicly available through Amazon's cloud storage. The leak revealed GPS coordinates and information about 466,000 cars, which allowed the company to track the owners' daily routines.

News of the World • December 30, 04:03 AM • 24505 views

Audi updates its model range after a 91% drop in profits in 2024

Audi has announced new car models for 2025 after a significant drop in profits. The company will present updated A5, A6 e-tron, Q5, Q6, A7, Q3 and other models with new specifications.

Technologies • December 25, 12:56 PM • 14919 views

Bashar al-Assad is hiding in Russia with a family fortune of tens of billions of dollars - media

Former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad secretly fled to Moscow after the rebels overthrew the regime. He took out about $135 billion and left a collection of luxury cars in Damascus.

News of the World • December 15, 05:11 PM • 26719 views

Putin granted asylum to Bashar al-Assad and his family-rossmi

Bashar al-Assad left Syria after the capture of Damascus by opposition forces and was granted asylum in Russia. The Syrian prime minister announced his readiness to transfer power to the new leadership.

News of the World • December 9, 10:18 AM • 16911 views

Which electric cars became the leaders of sales in Ukraine in November: new ratings

In November, 3,742 electric vehicles were registered in Ukraine, which is 13% less than last year. Among the new ones, the HONDA M-NV is in the lead, and among the used ones - the NISSAN Leaf.

Economy • December 9, 08:59 AM • 15090 views

Russia may lose military influence in Africa due to the situation in Syria - ISW

ISW reports on the possible loss of Russian bases in Syria, which will affect the Russian military presence in the region. The loss of bases will disrupt logistics and weaken Russia's operations in Africa and the Middle East.

News of the World • December 9, 08:39 AM • 16557 views

Assad's garage had the ruts of luxury Ferrari cars, and Audi's Mercedes

Syrian rebels have discovered a large number of luxury cars in President Bashar al-Assad's garage after the capture of Damascus. Among the confiscated cars are Ferrari, Audi, Mercedes and other luxury brands.

News of the World • December 8, 12:22 PM • 21049 views

Import of used cars to Ukraine fell by a third: what brands do Ukrainians choose

In November, registrations of used cars from abroad decreased by 10% compared to October. Gasoline cars remain the most popular (46%), and the average age of imported cars is 9 years.

Society • December 6, 08:00 AM • 17908 views

Ukrainians are increasingly buying used electric cars: which models are popular

In October, 44% of imported used cars less than 5 years old in Ukraine were electric vehicles. Tesla Model Y and Model 3 were the most popular models among used electric cars.

Economy • November 22, 08:10 AM • 13318 views

Ford plans to cut almost 3000 jobs in Germany by the end of 2027

Ford plans to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe, including 2,900 in Germany. The decision is due to losses in the passenger car segment and the transition to electric vehicle production.

News of the World • November 20, 04:43 PM • 23899 views

Which gasoline cars were most often bought by Ukrainians in October: new ratings

In October, Ukrainians bought 2. 1 thousand new cars with gasoline engines, down 19% year-on-year. RENAULT Duster was the best-selling car, and VOLKSWAGEN Golf was the best-selling used car.

Society • November 19, 09:15 AM • 14405 views

Demand for cars from China in Ukraine is falling

In October, sales of Chinese cars in Ukraine fell by 8% year-on-year to 1. 2 thousand units. 81% of Chinese cars sold were electric vehicles, with Honda M-NV as the top seller.

Economy • November 14, 09:16 AM • 17241 views

Nissan to cut 9,000 jobs and lower profit forecast

Nissan Motor has lowered its annual profit forecast from 500 billion yen to 150 billion yen due to the deteriorating situation in the US and China. The company plans to lay off 9,000 employees and reduce production capacity by 20%.

News of the World • November 7, 04:26 PM • 14661 views

15% are under threat: Audi looks to cut jobs due to falling profits

Audi's operating profit fell 91% to 106 million euros in the third quarter. The company is negotiating to cut 15% of indirect jobs, which will amount to about 4,500 positions in Germany.

News of the World • November 7, 12:26 PM • 16040 views
Exclusive

Police open criminal proceedings over NBU official Polarush's threats to kill a volunteer soldier

Police are investigating death threats made by NBU director Pavel Polarush to a Belarusian volunteer. The incident occurred during a traffic conflict in Kyiv, and Polarush was drunk.

Politics • September 27, 08:01 AM • 93553 views

Ukrainians spent UAH 15 billion on car purchases in August

In August 2024, Ukrainians purchased new passenger cars worth UAH 15 billion, up 45% year-on-year. The most popular brands were BMW, Toyota and Mercedes-Benz.

Economy • September 26, 03:50 PM • 16754 views

Three pedestrians killed in an accident in Kyiv overnight

Three fatal accidents involving pedestrians occurred in Kyiv yesterday. Two of the deceased were crossing the road on unregulated crosswalks, and one was crossing in the wrong place. Criminal proceedings have been initiated over all the incidents.

Kyiv • August 7, 10:15 AM • 36812 views

This year, more than 70% of cars imported to Ukraine were used

In 2024, 228,319 vehicles were imported to Ukraine, which is 14. 2% more than last year. 71% of imported cars are used, with an average age of 9 years. The most popular brands: Volkswagen, Renault and Audi.

Society • August 2, 10:19 AM • 15668 views

A large-scale accident occurs in the center of Kyiv, three people are injured

On Independence Square in Kyiv, the driver of an Audi lost control and crashed into a fence. Two passengers and a pedestrian were injured, all hospitalized.

Kyiv • July 27, 05:43 PM • 42531 views

An accident involving two cars occurs in Volyn: one person is killed, three children are among the injured

A car accident involving a VAZ and an Audi occurred near Liuboml in Volyn. One passenger was killed and 5 people were injured, including 3 children. The driver of the VAZ is in serious condition in hospital.

Crimes and emergencies • July 20, 04:35 PM • 22090 views

A resident of Rivne, who burned a car for 2 thousand hryvnias on the order of Russian special services, is detained

A 24-year-old resident of Rivne was detained for burning a civilian car at the request of Russian special services, repainting its license plates black to make it look like a military vehicle.

War • July 12, 07:24 AM • 23602 views

Volkswagen is considering closing a plant in Brussels amid low demand for electric vehicles

Volkswagen is considering closing its plant in Brussels due to low demand for electric vehicles, which could be the first plant closure for the automaker since 1988, when it stopped production in Alabama.

Economy • July 10, 03:23 AM • 20421 views