The Porsche SE holding company, which has suffered losses, is considering re-entering the arms market. The company has experience in developing the Leopard tank for the Bundeswehr and is already investing in the development of drones.
Trump will introduce 25% tariffs on car imports, which will hit European manufacturers. Porsche and Mercedes may lose billions of euros in profits due to the new US duties.
The number of car owners who fall under the "luxury tax" has increased by 38%. They paid almost UAH 220 million in tax, most of it in Kyiv.
Volkswagen is recalling 60,490 vehicles in the United States due to a problem with the display of the gear position. The defect affects the ID.4, Audi Q4 e-Tron and Q4 e-Tron Sportback models from 2021-2023.
Tesla's sales in Europe fell by 45% in January 2024 after Elon Musk's political statements. The company's market share dropped to 1%, while total sales of electric vehicles in Europe increased by 37%.
In Ukraine, 27. 9 thousand new gasoline cars were registered, which is 2% less than last year. Mazda CX5 was the best-selling car, and Volkswagen Golf was the top seller among used imported cars.
In 2024, more than 222. 1 thousand used cars were registered in Ukraine, up 4% year-on-year. Volkswagen Golf became the most popular model among used cars with 12,164 units.
RENAULT Duster remains the leader in new car sales in Ukraine in December 2024 with 495 units sold.
The data of 800,000 Volkswagen electric car owners was made publicly available through Amazon's cloud storage. The leak revealed GPS coordinates and information about 466,000 cars, which allowed the company to track the owners' daily routines.
Audi has announced new car models for 2025 after a significant drop in profits. The company will present updated A5, A6 e-tron, Q5, Q6, A7, Q3 and other models with new specifications.
Former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad secretly fled to Moscow after the rebels overthrew the regime. He took out about $135 billion and left a collection of luxury cars in Damascus.
Bashar al-Assad left Syria after the capture of Damascus by opposition forces and was granted asylum in Russia. The Syrian prime minister announced his readiness to transfer power to the new leadership.
In November, 3,742 electric vehicles were registered in Ukraine, which is 13% less than last year. Among the new ones, the HONDA M-NV is in the lead, and among the used ones - the NISSAN Leaf.
ISW reports on the possible loss of Russian bases in Syria, which will affect the Russian military presence in the region. The loss of bases will disrupt logistics and weaken Russia's operations in Africa and the Middle East.
Syrian rebels have discovered a large number of luxury cars in President Bashar al-Assad's garage after the capture of Damascus. Among the confiscated cars are Ferrari, Audi, Mercedes and other luxury brands.
In November, registrations of used cars from abroad decreased by 10% compared to October. Gasoline cars remain the most popular (46%), and the average age of imported cars is 9 years.
In October, 44% of imported used cars less than 5 years old in Ukraine were electric vehicles. Tesla Model Y and Model 3 were the most popular models among used electric cars.
Ford plans to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe, including 2,900 in Germany. The decision is due to losses in the passenger car segment and the transition to electric vehicle production.
In October, Ukrainians bought 2. 1 thousand new cars with gasoline engines, down 19% year-on-year. RENAULT Duster was the best-selling car, and VOLKSWAGEN Golf was the best-selling used car.
In October, sales of Chinese cars in Ukraine fell by 8% year-on-year to 1. 2 thousand units. 81% of Chinese cars sold were electric vehicles, with Honda M-NV as the top seller.
Nissan Motor has lowered its annual profit forecast from 500 billion yen to 150 billion yen due to the deteriorating situation in the US and China. The company plans to lay off 9,000 employees and reduce production capacity by 20%.
Audi's operating profit fell 91% to 106 million euros in the third quarter. The company is negotiating to cut 15% of indirect jobs, which will amount to about 4,500 positions in Germany.
Police are investigating death threats made by NBU director Pavel Polarush to a Belarusian volunteer. The incident occurred during a traffic conflict in Kyiv, and Polarush was drunk.
In August 2024, Ukrainians purchased new passenger cars worth UAH 15 billion, up 45% year-on-year. The most popular brands were BMW, Toyota and Mercedes-Benz.
Three fatal accidents involving pedestrians occurred in Kyiv yesterday. Two of the deceased were crossing the road on unregulated crosswalks, and one was crossing in the wrong place. Criminal proceedings have been initiated over all the incidents.
In 2024, 228,319 vehicles were imported to Ukraine, which is 14. 2% more than last year. 71% of imported cars are used, with an average age of 9 years. The most popular brands: Volkswagen, Renault and Audi.
On Independence Square in Kyiv, the driver of an Audi lost control and crashed into a fence. Two passengers and a pedestrian were injured, all hospitalized.
A car accident involving a VAZ and an Audi occurred near Liuboml in Volyn. One passenger was killed and 5 people were injured, including 3 children. The driver of the VAZ is in serious condition in hospital.
A 24-year-old resident of Rivne was detained for burning a civilian car at the request of Russian special services, repainting its license plates black to make it look like a military vehicle.
Volkswagen is considering closing its plant in Brussels due to low demand for electric vehicles, which could be the first plant closure for the automaker since 1988, when it stopped production in Alabama.