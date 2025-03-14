The number of owners of luxury cars has increased in Ukraine: they paid UAH 220 million in transport tax

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
Exclusive
"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1.2m/s
67%
The number of owners of luxury cars has increased in Ukraine: they paid UAH 220 million in transport tax

Kyiv • UNN

 16753 views

The number of car owners who fall under the "luxury tax" has increased by 38%. They paid almost UAH 220 million in tax, most of it in Kyiv.

The number of owners of luxury cars has increased in Ukraine: they paid UAH 220 million in transport tax

In 2024, the number of car owners subject to the "luxury tax" increased by 38% to 10,217, compared to 7,292 in 2023. This is reported by the State Tax Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

During the year, they paid almost UAH 220 million of transport tax to local budgets, which is 37%, or UAH 59 million more than the previous year, the State Tax Service reports.

In particular, 7,193 individuals - owners of luxury cars paid UAH 136.2 million in tax, and more than 3,000 legal entities transferred UAH 83.5 million.

The largest amount of tax on luxury cars was paid in the following regions:

  • in Kyiv – UAH 62.2 million;
    • in Dnipropetrovsk region – UAH 21.2 million;
      • in Odesa region – UAH 18.8 million;
        • in Kyiv region – UAH 17.2 million.

          Transport tax is paid by owners of passenger cars that were manufactured no more than 5 years ago. The average market value of such cars should be more than 375 times the minimum wage established by law on January 1 of the tax (reporting) year (in 2024 – UAH 2.66 million, in 2025 – UAH 3 million). The transport tax rate has not changed for many years and amounts to UAH 25,000 per car.

          As reported, the list of luxury cars is determined by the Ministry of Economy annually by February 1 of the tax (reporting) year.

          In 2024, the list includes 488 car models of the brands AstonMartin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ferrari, Ford, GMC Hummer, Jaguar, Lamborghini, LandRover, Lexus, McLaren, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, Tesla, Toyota.

          In 2025, this list was reduced to 352 car brands, the owners of which will have to pay transport tax. Compared to last year, the list does not include any car models of Elon Musk's Tesla company, as well as the Cadillac, Jaguar, and Rivian brands.

          Addition

          The transport tax in Ukraine in its current form was introduced in 2015. It is noted that the tax rate is fixed (UAH 25,000) and has not changed during this entire time. At the same time, the threshold for the value of cars subject to taxation has increased 6 times since then due to an increase in the minimum wage.

          Which used cars from abroad are the most popular among Ukrainians - new data06.03.25, 09:33 • 31454 views

          Olga Rozgon

          Olga Rozgon

