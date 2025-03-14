The number of owners of luxury cars has increased in Ukraine: they paid UAH 220 million in transport tax
Kyiv • UNN
The number of car owners who fall under the "luxury tax" has increased by 38%. They paid almost UAH 220 million in tax, most of it in Kyiv.
In 2024, the number of car owners subject to the "luxury tax" increased by 38% to 10,217, compared to 7,292 in 2023. This is reported by the State Tax Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.
Details
During the year, they paid almost UAH 220 million of transport tax to local budgets, which is 37%, or UAH 59 million more than the previous year, the State Tax Service reports.
In particular, 7,193 individuals - owners of luxury cars paid UAH 136.2 million in tax, and more than 3,000 legal entities transferred UAH 83.5 million.
The largest amount of tax on luxury cars was paid in the following regions:
- in Kyiv – UAH 62.2 million;
- in Dnipropetrovsk region – UAH 21.2 million;
- in Odesa region – UAH 18.8 million;
- in Kyiv region – UAH 17.2 million.
Transport tax is paid by owners of passenger cars that were manufactured no more than 5 years ago. The average market value of such cars should be more than 375 times the minimum wage established by law on January 1 of the tax (reporting) year (in 2024 – UAH 2.66 million, in 2025 – UAH 3 million). The transport tax rate has not changed for many years and amounts to UAH 25,000 per car.
As reported, the list of luxury cars is determined by the Ministry of Economy annually by February 1 of the tax (reporting) year.
In 2024, the list includes 488 car models of the brands AstonMartin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ferrari, Ford, GMC Hummer, Jaguar, Lamborghini, LandRover, Lexus, McLaren, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, Tesla, Toyota.
In 2025, this list was reduced to 352 car brands, the owners of which will have to pay transport tax. Compared to last year, the list does not include any car models of Elon Musk's Tesla company, as well as the Cadillac, Jaguar, and Rivian brands.
Addition
The transport tax in Ukraine in its current form was introduced in 2015. It is noted that the tax rate is fixed (UAH 25,000) and has not changed during this entire time. At the same time, the threshold for the value of cars subject to taxation has increased 6 times since then due to an increase in the minimum wage.
