The number of car owners who fall under the "luxury tax" has increased by 38%. They paid almost UAH 220 million in tax, most of it
in Kyiv.
Ratan Tata, a Tata Group executive, bequeathed more than $100 million to his German Shepherd and two employees. His relatives will
receive only a portion of the estate.
In August 2024, Ukrainians purchased new passenger cars worth UAH 15 billion, up 45% year-on-year. The most popular brands were
BMW, Toyota and Mercedes-Benz.
In the case of the “data leak” to NABU, flash drives were found in Birkadze's car. According to detectives, they may contain
evidence of an offense. However, the court banned their seizure due to the lack of evidence.
In Kyiv, the driver of a Land Rover that drove into a ditch was intoxicated, and the police drew up reports against him for
driving under the influence and violating traffic rules.
In the Lviv region, as a result of a car collision on the Bibrka-Burshtyn highway, three people were injured, including a 2-year-old girl.
The Association of Automobile Manufacturers of Ukraine has published the list of car models that will be subject to the "luxury
tax" in 2024 by the Ministry of Economy.
In Lviv, a KIA Rio collided with a train at an unregulated railway crossing, injuring the 65-year-old driver and his 64-year-old
passenger. Criminal proceedings have been opened for violation of traffic safety rules.
One person killed and three injured in a car collision in Chervonohrad.