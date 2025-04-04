Land Rover

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 2104 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 10607 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53552 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 194416 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112588 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 373668 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299342 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212136 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243324 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254681 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

The number of owners of luxury cars has increased in Ukraine: they paid UAH 220 million in transport tax

The number of car owners who fall under the "luxury tax" has increased by 38%. They paid almost UAH 220 million in tax, most of it in Kyiv.

Society • March 14, 12:55 PM • 16755 views

Indian billionaire left an inheritance to a dog, a butler and a cook

Ratan Tata, a Tata Group executive, bequeathed more than $100 million to his German Shepherd and two employees. His relatives will receive only a portion of the estate.

News of the World • October 28, 09:19 AM • 111697 views

Ukrainians spent UAH 15 billion on car purchases in August

In August 2024, Ukrainians purchased new passenger cars worth UAH 15 billion, up 45% year-on-year. The most popular brands were BMW, Toyota and Mercedes-Benz.

Economy • September 26, 03:50 PM • 16754 views

Mysterious flash drives appeared in the case of “leaks to NABU” - their fate was determined by the court

In the case of the “data leak” to NABU, flash drives were found in Birkadze's car. According to detectives, they may contain evidence of an offense. However, the court banned their seizure due to the lack of evidence.

Crimes and emergencies • July 29, 08:25 AM • 190007 views

A drunk driver of a Land Rover drove into a ditch in Kyiv

In Kyiv, the driver of a Land Rover that drove into a ditch was intoxicated, and the police drew up reports against him for driving under the influence and violating traffic rules.

Society • June 15, 07:07 PM • 24748 views

In Lviv region, a car collided, a child was injured

In the Lviv region, as a result of a car collision on the Bibrka-Burshtyn highway, three people were injured, including a 2-year-old girl.

Crimes and emergencies • June 10, 11:18 AM • 17028 views

Cars subject to the "luxury tax" in 2024: the list has been published

The Association of Automobile Manufacturers of Ukraine has published the list of car models that will be subject to the "luxury tax" in 2024 by the Ministry of Economy.

Economy • February 6, 12:30 AM • 27930 views

In Lviv, a car collides with a train, two people are injured

In Lviv, a KIA Rio collided with a train at an unregulated railway crossing, injuring the 65-year-old driver and his 64-year-old passenger. Criminal proceedings have been opened for violation of traffic safety rules.

Crimes and emergencies • January 30, 08:14 AM • 23816 views

Audi A6 and Land Rover collide in Lviv region: 27-year-old woman killed, three people injured

One person killed and three injured in a car collision in Chervonohrad.

Crimes and emergencies • January 29, 08:00 AM • 21692 views