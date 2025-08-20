Court allowed to collect UAH 3 million for the cost of a Land Rover from an official from the Ministry of Justice

The High Anti-Corruption Court has seized the value of the car of the head of the South-Eastern Interregional Department for the Execution of Criminal Sentences of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine. The car's value is estimated at over 3 million hryvnias, according to the HACC press service, reported by UNN.

Details

"Today, August 20, the panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court satisfied the civil lawsuit of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office against the head of the South-Eastern Interregional Department for the Execution of Criminal Sentences of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine and his daughter regarding the recognition of unjustified assets and their seizure in favor of the state. The HACC recognized the "LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER VOGUE" car as an unjustified asset and decided to seize its value from the Ministry of Justice official in favor of the state - monetary funds in the amount of 3 million 290.4 thousand hryvnias," the statement reads.

It is noted that the official's daughter became the owner of the specified car in 2023, which she purchased on behalf of her father, who is a person authorized to perform state functions.

"He could, directly or indirectly, perform actions with respect to this asset that are equivalent in meaning to exercising the right of disposal. The decision enters into force after the expiration of the period for filing an appeal by all participants in the case, if no appeal was filed," the HACC added.

Recall

In Kyiv, the court applied special confiscation, seizing 2.6 billion UAH from a company that operated in Ukraine under the online casino brand "PIN-UP" in favor of the state. This decision was made possible thanks to the materials of the State Bureau of Investigation.