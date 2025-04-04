High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 1300 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 9534 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 52997 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 193409 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112073 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 372660 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298715 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212051 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243286 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254651 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Exclusive

“Wiretapping” in the lawyers' office: The National Association has filed a complaint with the Prosecutor General and the SBI about a gross crime by the NABU

The NAAU appealed to the Prosecutor General and the SBI regarding the actions of the NABU, which installed “wiretapping” in the lawyers' office. NABU detectives violated the rights of lawyers by conducting illegal searches.

Politics • April 1, 09:22 AM • 159131 views

HACC sentenced MP Hunko to 7 years in prison for bribery

HACC found MP Anatoliy Hunko guilty of bribery and sentenced him to 7 years in prison with confiscation of property. He was exposed for receiving 85,000 dollars for assistance in renting state land.

Politics • March 25, 05:41 PM • 31592 views

The Deputy Head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration, Haiduk, was sentenced to 8 years in prison for bribery

Ihor Haiduk, the Deputy Head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration, was sentenced to 8 years and 2 months in prison for extorting a bribe of 1. 8 million UAH. The court also confiscated his car and banned him from holding public office for 3 years.

Crimes and emergencies • March 6, 08:40 AM • 15288 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court judges distort ECHR practice by favoring prosecution even with 100% alibi - Ukrainian lawyers

Semen Khanin stated that The High Anti-Corruption Court is leveling the legal assistance to defense lawyers and human rights. Investigating judges ignore the evidence of the defense and consider every suspicion to be justified even if there is an alibi.

Society • February 27, 04:28 PM • 23288 views
Exclusive

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

The NACP has a mechanism to check unjustified assets of public officials by monitoring their declarations and lifestyles. In case of violations, the case is referred to the SAPO and the HACC for possible confiscation of property.

Politics • February 26, 04:41 PM • 128797 views

Illegal receipt of compensation for housing: court announces sentence to former MP Barvinenko

The High Anti-Corruption Court found Vitaliy Barvinenko guilty of illegally receiving UAH 613 thousand in compensation for housing in Kyiv. The former MP was sentenced to 3 years of suspended sentence and ordered to pay UAH 2.5 million for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Politics • February 20, 12:09 PM • 37080 views

Court allows national analysis of assets of sanctioned Russian oligarch Shelkov worth USD 29 million

The HACC upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to recover the assets of sanctioned Russian oligarch Mikhail Shelkov. Claims to $29 million from Demurinsky GOK are nationalized.

Economy • February 17, 04:57 PM • 32970 views

More than UAH 10 million in procurement losses: the ex-director of the National Anti-Doping Center will be tried

The former acting director of the National Anti-Doping Center held a tender for UAH 42 million with signs of fictitiousness. Due to overpricing of equipment, the state suffered losses of more than UAH 10 million.

Crimes and emergencies • February 7, 11:46 PM • 33189 views

Land Corruption: Deputy Head of KCSA Olenich Sent to Custody

The High Anti-Corruption Court has chosen a preventive measure for Petro Olenich - two months in custody. The alternative is a bail of 15 million hryvnias.

Crimes and emergencies • February 7, 05:31 PM • 25458 views

Ukraine's budget received UAH 1.89 billion from privatization of assets of Russian oligarch Molchanov

The state budget of Ukraine received UAH 1. 89 billion from the privatization of Aerok LLC, which belonged to Russian oligarch Molchanov. The asset was sold at Prozorro. Sale, where its price doubled from the starting price.

Economy • January 28, 12:27 PM • 27339 views

Court releases MP Kormyshkina's husband on bail of UAH 15 million

The HACC released Yuriy Kormyshkin on bail of UAH 15 million with procedural obligations. The ex-deputy of the regional council is suspected of laundering UAH 20 million and declaring false information.

Politics • January 27, 11:20 AM • 25861 views

Bail in the amount of UAH 100 million: court sets a preventive measure for MP Bondar

The HACC granted MP Viktor Bondar bail in the amount of UAH 100 million. He is suspected of embezzling UAH 140 million while purchasing cables for Ukrzaliznytsia in 2021-2022.

Crimes and emergencies • January 24, 02:07 PM • 26267 views

Ministry of Justice: court closes proceedings to ban sale of Medvedchuk's assets

The HACC Appeals Chamber closes the proceedings to ban the sale of Medvedchuk's assets. The Ministry of Justice emphasizes that assets can only be recovered through a sanction procedure by a HACC decision.

Politics • January 24, 11:00 AM • 27061 views

HACC upholds arrest and reduces bail for head of Khmelnytsky MSEC

The HACC extended the custody of Tetiana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytsky Medical Examiner's Office, until March 23, 2025. The court reduced the amount of bail to UAH 260 million and set a number of restrictions in case of its posting.

Crimes and emergencies • January 24, 09:36 AM • 31056 views

Court confirms confiscation of Boguslaev's property: what exactly became state property

The HACCU Appeals Chamber dismissed Boguslaev's appeal and confirmed the confiscation of his assets in case No. 991/9618/24.

Politics • January 24, 06:55 AM • 30156 views

Judges of the HACC and HQCJ demand preferential loans for housing despite fraud with official apartments and corruption - expert

Judges of the HACC and HQCJ demand preferential loans for housing despite fraud with official apartments and corruption - expert.

Politics • January 9, 01:11 PM • 21702 views

Million-dollar bribe case Lviv judges: court takes another defendant into custody

The HACC imposed a custodial measure of restraint on the former head of the Commercial Court of Appeal. The suspect was granted an alternative - bail in the amount of UAH 30.28 million.

Crimes and emergencies • December 30, 07:45 PM • 27214 views

Judicial System Cleanup Office publishes information on High Anti-Corruption Court judge who banned local Maidan

The Office of Judicial System Cleanup published information about the High Anti-Corruption Court judge who banned local Maidan.

Politics • December 27, 12:18 PM • 15567 views

High Anti-Corruption Court confiscates property of pro-Russian TV host Kot

The HACCU confiscated the property of Yuriy Kot, who cooperates with Russian media, into state ownership. The confiscated property includes land plots, weapons, a car, and rights to TV projects.

Crimes and emergencies • December 26, 11:24 AM • 15809 views

HACC imposes a measure of restraint on former head of commercial court from Lviv region

The HACC imposed a 60-day arrest as a measure of restraint on the former head of the Economic Court of Lviv Oblast. The bribery suspect was taken into custody in the courtroom with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 12 million.

Politics • December 23, 11:13 PM • 19631 views

NABU, SAPO and HACC, along with grant activists, have become a separate caste not subject to Ukrainian laws - expert

The HACC, NABU and activists have created a system of mutual coverage of violations of the law with grants. Political expert Oleh Posternak spoke about the ineffectiveness of fighting corruption through such activities.

Politics • December 20, 03:48 PM • 22184 views

“Deputy compensation": the case of ex-MP Patskan returned to court

The Supreme Court overturned the decision to close the case of former MP Patskan regarding the illegal receipt of UAH 117 thousand in compensation for housing. The case was sent for reconsideration to the HACC Appeals Chamber.

Crimes and emergencies • December 19, 01:23 PM • 13810 views

HACC adjourns choosing a measure of restraint for ex-head of Lviv Oblast Economic Court until December 23

The trial of the former head of the Economic Court of Lviv Region, Mykhailo Yurkevych, has been postponed to December 23. He is suspected of extorting a $1 million bribe.

Crimes and emergencies • December 17, 03:49 PM • 19018 views

Court remanded Artimovich, head of Lviv Economic Court, into custody

The HACC imposed a pre-trial restraint on Vasyl Artimovych, head of the Economic Court of Lviv Oblast, in the case of bribe extortion. The judge was taken into custody with a possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 20 million until February 10, 2025.

Crimes and emergencies • December 13, 05:16 PM • 22683 views

HACC has become dependent on NABU and SAPO, scandals continue to surround it - the legal community has made a sharp statement

Expert Oleh Posternak revealed the details of the HACC scandals, including the massive failure of IQ testing among judicial candidates. He also revealed facts of judges' luxurious life and dependence on NABU-SAPO.

Politics • December 12, 04:05 PM • 20563 views

The court left the head of the Khmelnitsky MSEC Krupa in custody

The VAKS appeals chamber rejected the complaint of Tatiana Krupa's defense and remanded her in custody. The suspect in illegal enrichment was previously found to have 6 6 million in cash.

Crimes and emergencies • December 9, 02:31 PM • 16905 views

The court imposed new duties on Kobolev in the case of a bonus of UAH 229 million

VAKS assigned procedural duties to the former head of "Naftogaz" Andrey Kobolev. The accused must report a change of place of residence, avoid communicating with witnesses, and hand over their passports.

Crimes and emergencies • December 4, 07:20 AM • 15377 views

VAKS extended the arrest of the head of the Khmelnitsky MSEC Tatyana Krupa, but reduced the bail by 20 million

VAKS extended the arrest of Tetiana Krupa until January 2025, reducing the bail to UAH 280 million. the case of illegal enrichment of the former head of the Khmelnitsky MSEC will be investigated until April 2025.

Crimes and emergencies • November 28, 01:46 PM • 16389 views

Expert: Judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court with the help of colleagues “squeezed” more than half a million hryvnias from the state, although the court was supposed to save public funds

HACC judge Kateryna Sikora received UAH 505,000 in compensation for the quarantine salary restriction. The NACP suspects the judge of illicit enrichment, and experts point to a dangerous precedent for the budget.

Politics • November 25, 05:40 PM • 24843 views

“The High Anti-Corruption Court is abolishing the IQ test” - an expert notes the degradation and dependence of the HACC on NABU and SAPO

The relevant committee of the Rada recommended to cancel the requirement of a 75% passing score for cognitive testing of HACC judges. Experts believe that this will increase the court's dependence on the NABU and the SAPO.

Politics • November 18, 03:57 PM • 22091 views