High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine

The NAAU appealed to the Prosecutor General and the SBI regarding the actions of the NABU, which installed “wiretapping” in the lawyers' office. NABU detectives violated the rights of lawyers by conducting illegal searches.
HACC found MP Anatoliy Hunko guilty of bribery and sentenced him to 7 years in prison with confiscation of property. He was exposed for receiving 85,000 dollars for assistance in renting state land.
Ihor Haiduk, the Deputy Head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration, was sentenced to 8 years and 2 months in prison for extorting a bribe of 1. 8 million UAH. The court also confiscated his car and banned him from holding public office for 3 years.
Semen Khanin stated that The High Anti-Corruption Court is leveling the legal assistance to defense lawyers and human rights. Investigating judges ignore the evidence of the defense and consider every suspicion to be justified even if there is an alibi.
The NACP has a mechanism to check unjustified assets of public officials by monitoring their declarations and lifestyles. In case of violations, the case is referred to the SAPO and the HACC for possible confiscation of property.
The High Anti-Corruption Court found Vitaliy Barvinenko guilty of illegally receiving UAH 613 thousand in compensation for housing in Kyiv. The former MP was sentenced to 3 years of suspended sentence and ordered to pay UAH 2.5 million for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The HACC upheld the claim of the Ministry of Justice to recover the assets of sanctioned Russian oligarch Mikhail Shelkov. Claims to $29 million from Demurinsky GOK are nationalized.
The former acting director of the National Anti-Doping Center held a tender for UAH 42 million with signs of fictitiousness. Due to overpricing of equipment, the state suffered losses of more than UAH 10 million.
The High Anti-Corruption Court has chosen a preventive measure for Petro Olenich - two months in custody. The alternative is a bail of 15 million hryvnias.
The state budget of Ukraine received UAH 1. 89 billion from the privatization of Aerok LLC, which belonged to Russian oligarch Molchanov. The asset was sold at Prozorro. Sale, where its price doubled from the starting price.
The HACC released Yuriy Kormyshkin on bail of UAH 15 million with procedural obligations. The ex-deputy of the regional council is suspected of laundering UAH 20 million and declaring false information.
The HACC granted MP Viktor Bondar bail in the amount of UAH 100 million. He is suspected of embezzling UAH 140 million while purchasing cables for Ukrzaliznytsia in 2021-2022.
The HACC Appeals Chamber closes the proceedings to ban the sale of Medvedchuk's assets. The Ministry of Justice emphasizes that assets can only be recovered through a sanction procedure by a HACC decision.
The HACC extended the custody of Tetiana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytsky Medical Examiner's Office, until March 23, 2025. The court reduced the amount of bail to UAH 260 million and set a number of restrictions in case of its posting.
The HACCU Appeals Chamber dismissed Boguslaev's appeal and confirmed the confiscation of his assets in case No. 991/9618/24.
Judges of the HACC and HQCJ demand preferential loans for housing despite fraud with official apartments and corruption - expert.
The HACC imposed a custodial measure of restraint on the former head of the Commercial Court of Appeal. The suspect was granted an alternative - bail in the amount of UAH 30.28 million.
The Office of Judicial System Cleanup published information about the High Anti-Corruption Court judge who banned local Maidan.
The HACCU confiscated the property of Yuriy Kot, who cooperates with Russian media, into state ownership. The confiscated property includes land plots, weapons, a car, and rights to TV projects.
The HACC imposed a 60-day arrest as a measure of restraint on the former head of the Economic Court of Lviv Oblast. The bribery suspect was taken into custody in the courtroom with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 12 million.
The HACC, NABU and activists have created a system of mutual coverage of violations of the law with grants. Political expert Oleh Posternak spoke about the ineffectiveness of fighting corruption through such activities.
The Supreme Court overturned the decision to close the case of former MP Patskan regarding the illegal receipt of UAH 117 thousand in compensation for housing. The case was sent for reconsideration to the HACC Appeals Chamber.
The trial of the former head of the Economic Court of Lviv Region, Mykhailo Yurkevych, has been postponed to December 23. He is suspected of extorting a $1 million bribe.
The HACC imposed a pre-trial restraint on Vasyl Artimovych, head of the Economic Court of Lviv Oblast, in the case of bribe extortion. The judge was taken into custody with a possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 20 million until February 10, 2025.
Expert Oleh Posternak revealed the details of the HACC scandals, including the massive failure of IQ testing among judicial candidates. He also revealed facts of judges' luxurious life and dependence on NABU-SAPO.
The VAKS appeals chamber rejected the complaint of Tatiana Krupa's defense and remanded her in custody. The suspect in illegal enrichment was previously found to have 6 6 million in cash.
VAKS assigned procedural duties to the former head of "Naftogaz" Andrey Kobolev. The accused must report a change of place of residence, avoid communicating with witnesses, and hand over their passports.
VAKS extended the arrest of Tetiana Krupa until January 2025, reducing the bail to UAH 280 million. the case of illegal enrichment of the former head of the Khmelnitsky MSEC will be investigated until April 2025.
HACC judge Kateryna Sikora received UAH 505,000 in compensation for the quarantine salary restriction. The NACP suspects the judge of illicit enrichment, and experts point to a dangerous precedent for the budget.
The relevant committee of the Rada recommended to cancel the requirement of a 75% passing score for cognitive testing of HACC judges. Experts believe that this will increase the court's dependence on the NABU and the SAPO.