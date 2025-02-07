Land Corruption: Deputy Head of KCSA Olenich Sent to Custody

The High Anti-Corruption Court has sent the deputy head of the KCSA, Petro Olenich, to two months in custody, and as an alternative, set a bail of 15 million hryvnias, reports UNN.

The petition of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau is partially satisfied. To apply to Olenich Petro Serhiyovych a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of 60 days. To determine the suspect a bail in the amount of 15 million hryvnias - said the judge.

Yesterday, February 6, the NABU and the SAP conducted a large-scale operation called "Clean City", aimed at exposing a criminal organization operating in the Kyiv City Council and involved in land corruption.

The NABU exposed a criminal organization in the Kyiv City Council that was illegally withdrawing land through fictitious structures. 7 people were detained, including high-ranking officials and deputies, and the embezzlement of land plots worth 83.7 million hryvnias was prevented.

The High Anti-Corruption Court sent to custody a deputy, a member of the permanent commission of the Kyiv City Council on issues of architecture, urban planning and land relations, suspected in the case of the seizure of the capital's land.