In Syria, unknown armed men attacked several Russian military checkpoints around the Khmeimim airbase in a rural area in western Latakia. This is reported by UNN with reference to the local agency ANHA.

Details

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights stated that there was "unprecedented security tension" in the area around the Khmeimim airbase after the attack.

This indicates that the base was attacked by a group, probably related to armed groups associated with the Damascus government - the article says.

The media adds that the Khmeimim airbase is a strategic military base for Russian troops in Syria.

Let us remind

In April, the interim president of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, stated that Russia rejected the Syrian authorities' request to extradite ex-president Bashar al-Assad.

Earlier Syrian authorities asked the Kremlin to hand over Assad in exchange for maintaining the Russian military presence in the country.

