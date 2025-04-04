President al-Sharaa announced a government that will restore state institutions on the basis of transparency. The heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of the transitional government retained their positions.
The Israel Defense Forces struck a terrorist command center in Damascus. Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon, where strategic weapons were manufactured and stored, was also hit.
The IDF attacked military facilities and weapons depots in southern Syria, including command centers. Israel's Defense Minister warned that he would not allow southern Syria to turn into southern Lebanon.
EU foreign ministers decide to suspend sanctions against Syria in the banking, energy and transportation sectors. Five Syrian organizations were removed from the list of frozen assets.
Russian ships remove equipment and personnel from the military base in Tartus. Moscow is negotiating with the new Syrian government, having a weak position due to Assad's hiding place.
After the overthrow of the Assad regime, Syria's new leadership began a radical restructuring of the economy. It plans to cut one-third of civil servants and privatize most state-owned companies.
The Syrian government has asked Russia to extradite Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Moscow in December. Damascus is also demanding compensation for supporting the Assad regime and participating in the reconstruction of the country.
French investigating judges have issued an arrest warrant for Bashar al-Assad for war crimes. The case concerns the death of a French-Syrian citizen during a bombing in 2017.
In the suburbs of Damascus, militants affiliated with the new government publicly executed a local official, Masen Knehneh. He was accused of writing reports for the Assad regime that led to the torture of young people.
In the fighting near the city of Manbij in northern Syria, 37 people were killed, mostly pro-Turkish fighters. Over the past month, the number of victims in this region has reached 322.
Countries around the world have begun celebrating the New Year 2025. In Dubai, a grand fireworks display was held near the Burj Khalifa, in Damascus they are also celebrating, and in Puerto Rico there was a massive power outage.
The head of the GRU, Kirill Budanov, commented on the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, hinting at the possible involvement of Ukrainian intelligence. Assad fled to Russia, and Ahmad al-Sharaa became the new leader of Syria.
The Ukrainian flag was solemnly raised over the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine in the Syrian capital. Minister Sibiga met with the Ukrainian community and Honorary Consul Tamer Al-Tunsi.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga visits Damascus and meets with Syria's new leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa. Ukraine is ready to restore diplomatic relations and expand cooperation with the new Syrian government.
A high-ranking Ukrainian delegation will visit Damascus today to meet with Ahmed al-Shara'a. This comes after a recent directive from President Zelenskyy to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to establish contacts with the new authorities in Syria.
The newly appointed head of the Syrian intelligence services, Anas Khattab, announced the complete disbanding of all Assad-era intelligence organizations. It is planned to create a new security system that takes into account the interests of the people.
Ukraine will deliver 500 tons of wheat flour to Syria as part of the Grain from Ukraine program and WFP. The aid will reach 33,250 families, with each family receiving 15 kg of flour per month.
Asma al-Assad, the wife of the former Syrian president, is battling a severe form of leukemia with a 50% chance of survival. She is in isolation in Russia and plans to divorce her husband to receive treatment in London.
Hundreds of Christians took to the streets of Damascus over the burning of a Christmas tree in central Syria. The protesters demanded the rights of Christians and marched to the residence of the Orthodox Patriarchate.
The UN investigation team visited Damascus for the first time since 2016 to investigate war crimes committed by the Assad regime. The new Syrian government has agreed to cooperate and help collect evidence.
Asma al-Assad has filed a request with a Russian court for permission to leave Moscow and plans to divorce her husband. Also, according to media reports, the former Syrian dictator is under strict surveillance in Russia, and his assets have been frozen.
Syria's General Command has appointed two new ministers from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham opposition group. Asaad Hassan al-Shibani became the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Markhaf Abu Qasra became the Minister of Defense.
The United States canceled the reward for the arrest of HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa after the first official meeting in Damascus. Syria's new leader promised to fight terrorism and promote regional peace.
The American delegation arrived in Damascus to meet with various Syrian groups after the fall of the Assad regime. Diplomats plan to discuss the principles of the transition period and the fate of missing Americans.
The US National Security Advisor warns of a possible revival of ISIS due to the power vacuum in Syria after Assad's flight. Terrorists have become more active and may take advantage of instability in the region.
Satellite images show increased activity at the Russian bases of Khmeimim and Tartus in Syria. A massive movement of military equipment and transport aircraft has been recorded, which may indicate a reduction in the Russian contingent.
Israel's Prime Minister announced the maintenance of a buffer zone in Syria until a new agreement is reached. The statement was made from Mount Hermon amid the escalation of the conflict and the build-up of military presence in the region.