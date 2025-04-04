$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14958 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27076 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63989 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212568 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121952 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390984 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310033 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213613 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244150 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255058 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22197 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44446 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130674 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14146 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13315 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130809 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212568 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390984 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253832 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310033 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2512 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13407 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44538 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71910 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57023 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Damascus

News by theme

A new government has been formed in Syria after the overthrow of the Assad regime

President al-Sharaa announced a government that will restore state institutions on the basis of transparency. The heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of the transitional government retained their positions.

Politics • March 30, 12:17 AM • 16228 views

Israel strikes Islamic Jihad command center in Damascus

The Israel Defense Forces struck a terrorist command center in Damascus. Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon, where strategic weapons were manufactured and stored, was also hit.

War • March 14, 12:09 AM • 29025 views

Israeli army strikes military targets in southern Syria

The IDF attacked military facilities and weapons depots in southern Syria, including command centers. Israel's Defense Minister warned that he would not allow southern Syria to turn into southern Lebanon.

News of the World • February 26, 12:02 AM • 26681 views

EU suspends transportation and energy sanctions against Syria

EU foreign ministers decide to suspend sanctions against Syria in the banking, energy and transportation sectors. Five Syrian organizations were removed from the list of frozen assets.

News of the World • February 24, 11:37 AM • 21526 views

British intelligence: russia is trying to impose itself as a partner for the new leadership of Syria

Russian ships remove equipment and personnel from the military base in Tartus. Moscow is negotiating with the new Syrian government, having a weak position due to Assad's hiding place.

Politics • February 10, 12:01 PM • 26057 views

Syria begins a radical restructuring of its economy: 400 thousand “ghost civil servants” are to be fired

After the overthrow of the Assad regime, Syria's new leadership began a radical restructuring of the economy. It plans to cut one-third of civil servants and privatize most state-owned companies.

News of the World • January 31, 03:23 PM • 28042 views

The new Syrian government demands that Russia extradite Assad and pay compensation

The Syrian government has asked Russia to extradite Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Moscow in December. Damascus is also demanding compensation for supporting the Assad regime and participating in the reconstruction of the country.

News of the World • January 29, 05:10 PM • 30367 views

France issues new arrest warrant for Syrian ex-President Assad

French investigating judges have issued an arrest warrant for Bashar al-Assad for war crimes. The case concerns the death of a French-Syrian citizen during a bombing in 2017.

News of the World • January 22, 08:35 AM • 30712 views

Monitoring mission in Syria reports public execution of alleged Assad supporter

In the suburbs of Damascus, militants affiliated with the new government publicly executed a local official, Masen Knehneh. He was accused of writing reports for the Assad regime that led to the torture of young people.

News of the World • January 10, 04:38 PM • 30155 views

37 killed in new clashes between pro-Turkish and Kurdish forces in Syria

In the fighting near the city of Manbij in northern Syria, 37 people were killed, mostly pro-Turkish fighters. Over the past month, the number of victims in this region has reached 322.

News of the World • January 10, 12:27 PM • 26104 views

The world welcomes the New Year (photos)

Countries around the world have begun celebrating the New Year 2025. In Dubai, a grand fireworks display was held near the Burj Khalifa, in Damascus they are also celebrating, and in Puerto Rico there was a massive power outage.

News of the World • December 31, 10:00 PM • 106634 views

Perhaps we were passing by somewhere: Budanov on the fall of the Assad regime in Syria

The head of the GRU, Kirill Budanov, commented on the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, hinting at the possible involvement of Ukrainian intelligence. Assad fled to Russia, and Ahmad al-Sharaa became the new leader of Syria.

War • December 31, 03:23 PM • 26998 views

Historic moment: Ukrainian flag raised over the consulate in Syria

The Ukrainian flag was solemnly raised over the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine in the Syrian capital. Minister Sibiga met with the Ukrainian community and Honorary Consul Tamer Al-Tunsi.

Politics • December 30, 03:27 PM • 101028 views

Ukraine is ready to develop strategic relations with Syria: what Zelenskyy proposed

Ukrainian ministers pay an official visit to Damascus on behalf of President Zelensky. Ukraine will provide Syria with 500 tons of wheat flour, which will provide food for 33,000 Syrian families.

Politics • December 30, 01:11 PM • 19695 views

Tomorrow 500 tons of Ukrainian flour will be delivered to Syria - Sibiga

More than 20 trucks with Ukrainian flour will arrive in Syria as part of the Grain from Ukraine program. The aid will provide food for 33,000 Syrian families for a month.

Politics • December 30, 10:38 AM • 49008 views

Sibiga spoke about the historic meeting with the new leader of Syria in Damascus

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga visits Damascus and meets with Syria's new leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa. Ukraine is ready to restore diplomatic relations and expand cooperation with the new Syrian government.

Politics • December 30, 10:15 AM • 22296 views

A high-level Ukrainian delegation will visit Damascus today - Al Arabiya

A high-ranking Ukrainian delegation will visit Damascus today to meet with Ahmed al-Shara'a. This comes after a recent directive from President Zelenskyy to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to establish contacts with the new authorities in Syria.

News of the World • December 30, 07:47 AM • 18749 views

Syria's new government announces large-scale reform of intelligence services

The newly appointed head of the Syrian intelligence services, Anas Khattab, announced the complete disbanding of all Assad-era intelligence organizations. It is planned to create a new security system that takes into account the interests of the people.

News of the World • December 29, 07:37 AM • 22936 views

Ukraine to deliver 500 tons of wheat flour to Syria

Ukraine will deliver 500 tons of wheat flour to Syria as part of the Grain from Ukraine program and WFP. The aid will reach 33,250 families, with each family receiving 15 kg of flour per month.

Economy • December 27, 05:04 PM • 56690 views

Assad's wife has severe leukemia: she wants to divorce and go to London for treatment - media

Asma al-Assad, the wife of the former Syrian president, is battling a severe form of leukemia with a 50% chance of survival. She is in isolation in Russia and plans to divorce her husband to receive treatment in London.

News of the World • December 26, 08:28 AM • 15756 views

Assad's wife transferred to isolation due to leukemia relapse - media

Asma al-Assad, the wife of the former Syrian dictator, is isolated due to a relapse of leukemia. She has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and is not allowed to contact other people.

News of the World • December 25, 05:45 PM • 23413 views

Burning of Christmas tree in Syria provokes massive Christian protests

Hundreds of Christians took to the streets of Damascus over the burning of a Christmas tree in central Syria. The protesters demanded the rights of Christians and marched to the residence of the Orthodox Patriarchate.

News of the World • December 24, 04:07 PM • 24377 views

For the first time in 8 years, the UN gained access to investigate crimes in Syria

The UN investigation team visited Damascus for the first time since 2016 to investigate war crimes committed by the Assad regime. The new Syrian government has agreed to cooperate and help collect evidence.

News of the World • December 24, 07:48 AM • 16276 views

Bashar al-Assad's wife divorces her husband and plans to go to London

Asma al-Assad has filed a request with a Russian court for permission to leave Moscow and plans to divorce her husband. Also, according to media reports, the former Syrian dictator is under strict surveillance in Russia, and his assets have been frozen.

News of the World • December 23, 09:11 AM • 15395 views

First ministers of transitional government appointed in Syria - media

Syria's General Command has appointed two new ministers from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham opposition group. Asaad Hassan al-Shibani became the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Markhaf Abu Qasra became the Minister of Defense.

News of the World • December 23, 12:13 AM • 21230 views

US cancels award for new Syrian leader after meeting in Damascus

The United States canceled the reward for the arrest of HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa after the first official meeting in Damascus. Syria's new leader promised to fight terrorism and promote regional peace.

News of the World • December 21, 07:54 AM • 21465 views

For the first time in 10 years, the United States sent diplomats to Syria after the overthrow of Assad

The American delegation arrived in Damascus to meet with various Syrian groups after the fall of the Assad regime. Diplomats plan to discuss the principles of the transition period and the fate of missing Americans.

News of the World • December 20, 06:54 AM • 15677 views

The US warns of the threat of ISIS' return after the fall of the Assad regime

The US National Security Advisor warns of a possible revival of ISIS due to the power vacuum in Syria after Assad's flight. Terrorists have become more active and may take advantage of instability in the region.

News of the World • December 19, 08:45 AM • 15052 views

Satellites detect massive movement of Russian equipment from bases in Syria

Satellite images show increased activity at the Russian bases of Khmeimim and Tartus in Syria. A massive movement of military equipment and transport aircraft has been recorded, which may indicate a reduction in the Russian contingent.

News of the World • December 19, 08:01 AM • 13929 views

Netanyahu says Israeli forces will remain in Syria's buffer zone until “an agreement is reached”

Israel's Prime Minister announced the maintenance of a buffer zone in Syria until a new agreement is reached. The statement was made from Mount Hermon amid the escalation of the conflict and the build-up of military presence in the region.

News of the World • December 18, 07:36 AM • 14855 views